Dustin Medellin named new head football coach at Idaho Falls High - East Idaho News

Release from Idaho Falls High School.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls High School is pleased to announce Dustin Medellin as the new head football coach.

Dustin brings a winning culture and 18 years of experience as an assistant coach with him to this position. He most recently served as the Defensive Coordinator at Hillcrest High School. Over the last five seasons, his defenses contributed to a program that captured two conference championships and made three consecutive state championship appearances — culminating in a state title in 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Medellin to Tiger Nation,” said Principal Dallan Parker. “His passion for the game, dedication to student-athletes, and proven track record of success make him an outstanding fit for our school and community. We are confident in his ability to lead our football program forward.”

Dustin’s career includes stops at multiple schools in the area, including being part of Idaho Falls’ teams that made three straight playoff appearances from 2016 to 2018. He has a passion for the game of football and for helping all players learn strong fundamentals and develop skills that will benefit them on the football field and beyond.

“From the beginning of this search, it was clear that we were seeking a leader who embodied integrity, competitiveness, and a relentless commitment to the development of our student athletes at IFHS,” said Nick Birch, athletic director. “Coach Medellin is that leader. He has demonstrated the ability to develop talent, to build strong community relationships, and to lead programs with discipline and purpose. His track record of success on and off the field speaks for itself.”

In keeping with the District’s priority of community engagement, Dustin was interviewed by a committee consisting of IFHS administrators, assistant coaches, parents with and without connections to the football program, and community members in IFHS boundaries.

Dustin has worked for Rehabilitative Health Services in Idaho Falls for the past 15 years and currently serves as the Department Head for Community Based Services. Dustin has been married to his wife, Natausha, for 20 years and they have four kids: Maddox, McKenna, Paxton and Presley.

“We are confident that under his leadership, our student-athletes will thrive, our culture here will strengthen, and our program will compete at the highest level again,” said Parker. “The future of Tiger Football is bright, and we are excited for what lies ahead with Coach Medellin!”