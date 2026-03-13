Eastern Idaho athletes dominate 3A First-Team All-Tourney selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local teams claimed two of four 3A Boys Basketball State Championship trophies, with Ririe taking third place and Soda Springs beating Firth in the consolation championship.

Not only did eastern Idaho teams enjoy team success, but individual accolades have come to players from all three teams that qualified for the tournament, with the announcement of All-Tournament teams.

District 5-6 student-athletes accounted for four of the five First-Team selections and six overall.

Here are the full 3A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Paul Kingsbury and Laif Morrison, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 3A tournament.

Tournament MVP

JJ Yearout, St Maries

16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.0 SPG

Defensive MVP

Martin Nava, Wendell

2.0 Def. RPG

6th-Man Award

Ethan Meyer, New Plymouth

12.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG

1st-Team

Brycen Andersen, Firth, jr.

Kody Landon, Ririe, sr.

Gavin Hansen, Soda Springs, sr.

Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs, sr.

Johnny Swainston, Wendell

2nd-Team

Wyatt Killpack, Firth, jr.

Cohen Evans, New Plymouth

Isaiah Gustaffe, St. Maries

Xavier Sloper, St. Maries

Jett Jasper, Wendell

3rd-Team

Jake Runia, Orofino

Nathan Compas, Parma

Cooper Brown, Ririe, sr.

Jarrett Borges, Wendell

Jordon Swainston, Wendell