Eastern Idaho athletes dominate 3A First-Team All-Tourney selections - East Idaho News

Eastern Idaho athletes dominate 3A First-Team All-Tourney selectionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Local teams claimed two of four 3A Boys Basketball State Championship trophies, with Ririe taking third place and Soda Springs beating Firth in the consolation championship.
Not only did eastern Idaho teams enjoy team success, but individual accolades have come to players from all three teams that qualified for the tournament, with the announcement of All-Tournament teams.
District 5-6 student-athletes accounted for four of the five First-Team selections and six overall.
Here are the full 3A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Paul Kingsbury and Laif Morrison, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 3A tournament.
Tournament MVP
JJ Yearout, St Maries
16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.0 SPG
Defensive MVP
Martin Nava, Wendell
2.0 Def. RPG
6th-Man Award
Ethan Meyer, New Plymouth
12.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG
1st-Team
Brycen Andersen, Firth, jr.
Kody Landon, Ririe, sr.
Gavin Hansen, Soda Springs, sr.
Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs, sr.
Johnny Swainston, Wendell
2nd-Team
Wyatt Killpack, Firth, jr.
Cohen Evans, New Plymouth
Isaiah Gustaffe, St. Maries
Xavier Sloper, St. Maries
Jett Jasper, Wendell
3rd-Team
Jake Runia, Orofino
Nathan Compas, Parma
Cooper Brown, Ririe, sr.
Jarrett Borges, Wendell
Jordon Swainston, Wendell