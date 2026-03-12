Eden Jensen of Ririe and Peyton Lenz of North Fremont named Co-Players of the Year in the Nuclear Conference - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Eden Jensen of Ririe and Peyton Lenz of North Fremont were named Co-Players of the Year in the Nuclear Conference, and Jake Landon of Ririe was named Coach of the Year.

Jensen averaged 16.6 points and helped lead the Bulldogs to the district title and a 3A consolation trophy at the state tournament.

Firth, which finished unbeaten in conference play during the regular season and advanced to the state third-place game, placed three players on the All-Conference first-team in Georgianna Jolley, Shelbie Perry, and Daisha Sorensen.

Taylor Sessions of North Fremont and Niciah Young of Ririe were also selected to the first team.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Co-Players of the Year: Eden Jensen, Ririe; Peyton Lenz, North Fremont

Coach of the Year: Jake Landon, Ririe

FIRST TEAM

Georgianna Jolley, Firth

Taylor Sessions, North Fremont

Shelbie Perry, Firth

Daisha Sorensen, Firth

Niciah Young, Ririe

SECOND TEAM

Jessica Rigby, West Jefferson

Ashlyn Phillips, Salmon

Baylie Mecham, Firth

McKall Marsh, Ririe

Lauren Robson, Ririe

HONORABLE MENTION

Yadira Patino, North Fremont

Ady Park, Firth

Avery Cerise, Salmon

Evi Ingwerson, Salmon

Catie Pickard, North fremont

Lucy Boone, Ririe

Tristynn Gallup, Ririe

AuBri Wright, West Jefferson

Aubree Rigby, West Jefferson

Presley Bybee, Ririe

Madison Powell, North Fremont

Brook Allen, Salmon