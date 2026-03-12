Eden Jensen of Ririe and Peyton Lenz of North Fremont named Co-Players of the Year in the Nuclear Conference - East Idaho News

Eden Jensen of Ririe and Peyton Lenz of North Fremont named Co-Players of the Year in the Nuclear ConferencePublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO – Eden Jensen of Ririe and Peyton Lenz of North Fremont were named Co-Players of the Year in the Nuclear Conference, and Jake Landon of Ririe was named Coach of the Year.
Jensen averaged 16.6 points and helped lead the Bulldogs to the district title and a 3A consolation trophy at the state tournament.
Firth, which finished unbeaten in conference play during the regular season and advanced to the state third-place game, placed three players on the All-Conference first-team in Georgianna Jolley, Shelbie Perry, and Daisha Sorensen.
Taylor Sessions of North Fremont and Niciah Young of Ririe were also selected to the first team.
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Co-Players of the Year: Eden Jensen, Ririe; Peyton Lenz, North Fremont
Coach of the Year: Jake Landon, Ririe
FIRST TEAM
Georgianna Jolley, Firth
Taylor Sessions, North Fremont
Shelbie Perry, Firth
Daisha Sorensen, Firth
Niciah Young, Ririe
SECOND TEAM
Jessica Rigby, West Jefferson
Ashlyn Phillips, Salmon
Baylie Mecham, Firth
McKall Marsh, Ririe
Lauren Robson, Ririe
HONORABLE MENTION
Yadira Patino, North Fremont
Ady Park, Firth
Avery Cerise, Salmon
Evi Ingwerson, Salmon
Catie Pickard, North fremont
Lucy Boone, Ririe
Tristynn Gallup, Ririe
AuBri Wright, West Jefferson
Aubree Rigby, West Jefferson
Presley Bybee, Ririe
Madison Powell, North Fremont
Brook Allen, Salmon