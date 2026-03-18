Fans won't want to miss Idaho State softball this season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State’s women’s softball team is back as defending Big Sky champions, already showing why fans shouldn’t miss a game.

The Bengals are 18-12 overall (.600) and 0-0 in conference play, and returned to Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium this week. They have excelled on neutral fields (6-3) and are looking to turn home games into a similar advantage.

From the dugout energy to clutch plays in the circle and timely hitting at the plate, the Bengals combine talent, toughness, and the kind of attitude that makes games exciting. Head coach Andrew Rich has built a team that bounces back from adversity, and the results speak for themselves.

After a challenging weekend at the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, the Bengals fought back in close games with home runs from Sydney Groves and Jenna Kearns and strong pitching from Kasey Aguinaga.

That competitive spirit carried over to the UNLV Rebel Classic, where Idaho State swept the final day behind dominant pitching and timely offense, outscoring opponents 15-1. In Sunday’s games.

“I am very proud of how our team bounced back today to finish the weekend out strong,” said Head Coach Andrew Rich.

The Bengals’ offensive depth is impressive. Alyssa Yee, Kira Day, Kennedy Dudley, and Camryn McDonald have all contributed key hits, including home runs, doubles, and RBIs, while the pitching staff has delivered consistency and control, keeping opponents to minimal hits and runs. Combined, the team’s performance demonstrates why Idaho State remains the team to beat in the Big Sky Conference.

For players like senior outfielder Ava Brown, the team environment and campus were a major factor in choosing Idaho State.

“I chose Idaho State because of the family-like environment,” Brown said. “The coaches and support staff are great people and have a vision for the future of ISU softball. I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Idaho State campus is also extremely pretty and the view of the mountains every day never gets old.”

Adding to the appeal is the Bengals’ home, Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium. The stadium received a full overhaul in 2024, including a cement backstop with branded padding, wind screens along the outfield fence, a press box equipped for ESPN+ broadcasts, and a cutting-edge Daktronics videoboard.

Synthetic turf has transformed the field into one of the best in the conference, and coupled with Idaho’s beautiful spring weather, the venue provides fans with an unbeatable experience.

Fan support has always been key to the Bengals’ success.

“There are plenty of challenges that we’ll face, and then to have 24 home games is awesome,” Rich said. “All of that leading up to hosting the Big Sky Tournament will be great, and we can’t wait to see all the Bengal fans filling up the park at Direct Communications Field.”

Whether it’s Groves and Kearns crushing a home run, Aguinaga or Goluskin dominating on the mound, or the team rallying from behind, every inning is must-see. The Bengals aren’t just defending their title this team is playing with the attitude, talent, and energy that makes them one of the most entertaining teams in the conference.