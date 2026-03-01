Girls: East Idaho wrestlers bring home six individual titles and a team trophy for Thunder Ridge - East Idaho News

NAMPA – It was an impressive championship round for east Idaho girls, who came away with six individual state championships on Saturday.

Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge won her third state title with a first-round pin of Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur d’Alene in the 190 finals.

The Titans collected another state trophy, finishing second behind Eagle with 108 points.

After the match, Anderson donned a crown and showed off a poster celebrating 150 career pins.

“When I was a freshman I didn’t expect to come out on top as an underdog and take second,” she said. “That journey has been really amazing and really cool for me to be able to know all my hard work has paid off.”

Anderson sported the crown which was presented by her mom.

Anderson wasn’t the only one with impressive numbers.

Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot made it three state titles in a row with a win over Post Falls sophomore Kahli Brown.

Conrad, at 43-1 this season, has lost just one match in her three high school seasons.

Mya Bolander of Idaho Falls won the 110 title with a pin of New Plymouth junior Maliyah Garcia.

Bolander, a sophomore, finished 44-2.

American Falls junior Kenzie Williams capped off a perfect 38-0 season with a 5-0 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Talea Nichols at 115.

Williams had finished third and second the past two seasons.

Gracie Price of Thunder Ridge won the 120 final to finish 50-3.

Samantha Harper of Bear Lake won the 145 title.

Skyline’s Molly Olague suffered her first loss of the season, falling 9-4 to Oakley’s Sarah Toribau in the 170 title match to finish 40-1.