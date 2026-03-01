 Girls: East Idaho wrestlers bring home six individual titles and a team trophy for Thunder Ridge - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Sat

Mackay

39

Watersprings

48

Boys Basketball

Sat

Teton

29

Sugar-Salem

28

Boys Basketball

Sat

Blackfoot

63

Burley

66

Boys Basketball

Tue

Grace Lutheran

50

Taylor's Crossing

52

Boys Basketball

Tue

Malad

32

Wendell

64

Boys Basketball

Tue

Canyon Ridge

72

Thunder Ridge

65

Boys Basketball

Tue

South Fremont

44

Sugar-Salem

61

Boys Basketball

Tue

Marsh Valley

28

Snake River

46

State wrestling championships

Girls: East Idaho wrestlers bring home six individual titles and a team trophy for Thunder Ridge

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge pins Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur d Alene to win the 190-pound title. | Wes Turner, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com.
Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge pins Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur d Alene to win the 190-pound title. | Wes Turner, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

NAMPA – It was an impressive championship round for east Idaho girls, who came away with six individual state championships on Saturday.

Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge won her third state title with a first-round pin of Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur d’Alene in the 190 finals.

The Titans collected another state trophy, finishing second behind Eagle with 108 points.

After the match, Anderson donned a crown and showed off a poster celebrating 150 career pins.

“When I was a freshman I didn’t expect to come out on top as an underdog and take second,” she said. “That journey has been really amazing and really cool for me to be able to know all my hard work has paid off.”

Anderson sported the crown which was presented by her mom.

Anderson wasn’t the only one with impressive numbers.

Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot made it three state titles in a row with a win over Post Falls sophomore Kahli Brown.

Conrad, at 43-1 this season, has lost just one match in her three high school seasons.

Mya Bolander of Idaho Falls won the 110 title with a pin of New Plymouth junior Maliyah Garcia.

Bolander, a sophomore, finished 44-2.

American Falls junior Kenzie Williams capped off a perfect 38-0 season with a 5-0 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Talea Nichols at 115.

Williams had finished third and second the past two seasons.

Gracie Price of Thunder Ridge won the 120 final to finish 50-3.

Samantha Harper of Bear Lake won the 145 title.

Skyline’s Molly Olague suffered her first loss of the season, falling 9-4 to Oakley’s Sarah Toribau in the 170 title match to finish 40-1.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION