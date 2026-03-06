Highland surges in 4th to top Kuna, earn first state win in 10 years - East Idaho News

NAMPA — All season long, the Kuna Kavemen have had trouble holding late leads. Meanwhile, the Highland Rams have had a knack for erasing second-half and fourth-quarter deficits.

The two paths collided Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center, when Kuna took an 11-point lead into the start of the fourth quarter only to watch the suddenly sizzling Rams run them down, pass them by and hold on for a 51-47 victory — their first state tournament victory since the 2016 championship game.

Highland was starved for offense through the first three quarters. That is, until Boston McCulloch, Tracen Tripple, Colton Stucki and Stockton Moore all found their range at once.

The Rams erased the 11-point hole quickly, but didn’t take their first lead since the first half until there was less than a minute left.

Head coach Matt Stucki said he was “super-impressed” by his team.

“I chuckle because I don’t even know if these guys look at the score,” he said. “They just play and fight through it, until the last second.”

Colton, Matt’s son, said the team has grown to believe in each other and what they are capable of doing as one collective unit.

“Brotherhood,” Colton said. “That’s the theme for our team, so we knew we could come back and win this game.”

Kuna head coach Kelly Bokn said that, all season long, his team let big leads slip but found a way to “squeak by.” Highland, he finished, didn’t let them squeak by.

Highland’s Colton Stucki rises to challenge the shot attempt from Kuna’s Emmanuel Chabuka during the Rams’ victory Thursday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Matt has talked all season about the depth of his team. And that depth was on display from early on, when the team’s second-leading scorer, Marshall Glenn, reaggravated a leg injury he suffered during the district tournament, after just five minutes on the floor. Glenn did not return to the game

Cedric Mitchell said it was hard to see Glenn go down, but added that every player on the roster works hard every day so that, if called upon, they are ready to contribute.

Matt concurred, saying that Highland’s depth shone through again when Tripple, Highland’s all-time single-game record-holder for 3’s in a game (nine) was left uncovered for a pair of open corner 3’s to get the rally going in the fourth.

Defenses can’t overcommit against the Rams, the coach said, because they will never know who is going to hit them.

“This is the most unique team I’ve ever been a part of, in all my playing days, coaching days — you just don’t know, from one to eight, who is going to hit the shot,” Matt said.

Tripple finished the game with 12 points, coming on four made 3-pointers.

Colton scored 13 to go with three blocked shots, and Mitchell, who played his usual tough defense, scored nine — including the go-ahead bucket.

Highland’s Colton Stucki (left) and Cedric Mitchell receive the East Idaho Sports Game Balls for their performance Thursday. This is Stucki’s second Game Ball. Mitchell previously received two game footballs as Highland’s All-State running back. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Mitchell, not usually an aggressive scorer, got the ball in the post and appeared to be looking for a pass. But Kuna, after leaving several shooters open earlier in the fourth, did a good job of staying in front of their marks.

With the shot clock winding down, Mitchell eventually went up against tight defense and got what would prove to be the game-winning shot to slide home. He admitted after the game that he was not the primary option on the play.

“But we had to go get a bucket,” he said.

Over the final minute, Kuna turned the ball over twice and missed an uncontested, potentially game-tying eight-footer. Highland drained the clock and made three of four free throw attempts to salt the victory.

@RamHighland turned it over in the closing seconds of a two-point game. But Kuna missed a bunny and the Rams made their free throws to secure a 51-47 win, their first tourney win in a decade. pic.twitter.com/tS4ZvVY3P0 — Kalama Hines (@HINESight_2020) March 6, 2026

With the win, Highland has booked a showdown with No. 1 seed Owyhee, the heavy favorites to repeat as champions.

Matt, though, is not concerned about being the huge size advantage the Storm will have, because that will be nothing new for a team that starts the 6-foot Mitchell at power forward.

Highland, the coach said, is like David with an always-ready slingshot, prepared to challenge the next Goliath.

“If we can play together, if we can stay connected, we can do some pretty cool things,” Matt said.

Mitchell, one of seven Rams appearing in his first state tournament, added on to his coach’s sentiment.

“It’s just like any other game, we’re going in there to win,” he said. “We know they’re bigger than us, but we’re not intimidated.”

Highland will face Owyhee at the Ford Idaho Center, with tip set for 5 p.m.