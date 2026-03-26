 Highland's Stucki, Rigby's Larsen, Madison's Walsh get All-State nod - East Idaho News
Softball

Wed

Bear Lake

11

Snake River

3

Softball

Wed

North Fremont

11

Salmon

0

Softball

Wed

Marsh Valley

13

Firth

9

Baseball

Wed

Marsh Valley

11

Snake River

4

Baseball

Wed

North Fremont

0

Salmon

9

Baseball

Wed

Bear Lake

10

Firth

6

Baseball

Wed

Bear Lake

9

Firth

12

Softball

Tue

South Fremont

27

West Jefferson

6

All-State basketball

Highland’s Stucki, Rigby’s Larsen, Madison’s Walsh get All-State nod

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Mylee Stucki
Highland High School freshman Mylee Stucki scores during the Rams’ home loss to Pocatello on Nov. 18. Stucki has been selected as a Second-Team All-State performer, after averaging 15 points and nine rebounds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — Highland’s Mylee Stucki is the lone freshman to earn a 6A All-State selection, joining a pair of District 5-6 5-6 seniors, Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen and Madison’s Mia Walsh

All three student-athletes helped carry their respective teams to a winning record, with Madison and Rigby representing the 6A High Country Conference at the state tournament. Now, the trio has received the state’s highest honor, being named among the 10 best girls’ 6A basketball players.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 6A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Berkley Jones, Eagle

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Munroe, Eagle

First-Team:
Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
Zoey Blackwell, Middleton
Kya Davis, Borah
Trinity Holsinger, Eagle

Second-Team:
Taya Nelson, Eagle
Kinzley Larsen, Rigby — 15.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game
Libby Nelson, Boise
Mia Walsh, Madison — 9.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game
Mylee Stucki, Highland — 14.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION