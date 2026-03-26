Highland's Stucki, Rigby's Larsen, Madison's Walsh get All-State nod - East Idaho News

Highland’s Stucki, Rigby’s Larsen, Madison’s Walsh get All-State nodPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Highland’s Mylee Stucki is the lone freshman to earn a 6A All-State selection, joining a pair of District 5-6 5-6 seniors, Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen and Madison’s Mia Walsh
All three student-athletes helped carry their respective teams to a winning record, with Madison and Rigby representing the 6A High Country Conference at the state tournament. Now, the trio has received the state’s highest honor, being named among the 10 best girls’ 6A basketball players.
The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 6A girls’ selections:
Player of the Year: Berkley Jones, Eagle
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Munroe, Eagle
First-Team:
Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
Zoey Blackwell, Middleton
Kya Davis, Borah
Trinity Holsinger, Eagle
Second-Team:
Taya Nelson, Eagle
Kinzley Larsen, Rigby — 15.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game
Libby Nelson, Boise
Mia Walsh, Madison — 9.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game
Mylee Stucki, Highland — 14.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game