Highland's Stucki, Rigby's Larsen, Madison's Walsh get All-State nod - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Highland’s Mylee Stucki is the lone freshman to earn a 6A All-State selection, joining a pair of District 5-6 5-6 seniors, Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen and Madison’s Mia Walsh

All three student-athletes helped carry their respective teams to a winning record, with Madison and Rigby representing the 6A High Country Conference at the state tournament. Now, the trio has received the state’s highest honor, being named among the 10 best girls’ 6A basketball players.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 6A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Berkley Jones, Eagle

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Munroe, Eagle

First-Team:

Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene

Zoey Blackwell, Middleton

Kya Davis, Borah

Trinity Holsinger, Eagle

Second-Team:

Taya Nelson, Eagle

Kinzley Larsen, Rigby — 15.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game

Libby Nelson, Boise

Mia Walsh, Madison — 9.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game

Mylee Stucki, Highland — 14.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game