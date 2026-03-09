Local fingerboarders spread joy of hobby, hope to fund miniature skate park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — You’re probably familiar with skateboarding, which has been around since the 1950s. But skating with your feet isn’t the only option.

“Back in the late ’90s, there were Tech Decks, right? They were kind of like toy skateboards you bought from Toys R Us. They were plastic and didn’t have bearings in them. Nowadays, there’s professional fingerboarding,” said Jonny Willmore, owner of Tsunami Decks, at a monthly fingerboarding meet-up.

Professional fingerboards tend to consist of wooden fingerboard decks, pressed the same way a real skateboard is, more responsive trucks and urethane wheels with bearings in them, just like a full-size skateboard.

Fingerboards Tsunami Decks on display | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

“They function just like a real skateboard — exact same pressure points you use on a real skateboard. It does help you with actual skateboarding as well. It’s a lot more approachable, and it’s a creative outlet for all ages,” added Willmore.

Willmore organizes fingerboard events and a monthly meetup at Cannon Skate Shop in Idaho Falls called the Saturday Sesh. This is where fingerboarders of all ages and skill levels can enjoy the hobby while skating in a variety of fingerboard-scale skate parks.

Willmore went to his first fingerboard event in Boise, organized by another Idaho-based fingerboard company, Gem State Finger Skate. Seeing how welcoming the community was and how fun the event was, Willmore was inspired to organize fingerboard meet-ups and events in the Idaho Falls area.

“I went to the event and saw that it forms a really nice community space, a place for people to have fun together,” said Willmore.

Jonny Willmore does a kickflip backside boardslide on a fingerboard. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

People attending the fingerboard meet up ‘Saturday Sesh.’ | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Willmore is continuing to build the fingerboard community by working with David Van Etten, the founder of Skate Idaho. This organization focuses on bringing safe and inclusive skate parks like Optimist Skate Park in Pocatello to Southeast Idaho.

“We brought to his attention that there are professional fingerboard parks out there for the public to use. He approached the city with it, and they’re open to the idea. All we need is the funds to do it,” said Willmore.

Willmore is raising money to build a fingerboard-scale replica of Optimist Skate Park. This park would be next to the real skate park and open to the public. Willmore believes this will provide a public outdoor space, form a community, and help people discover fingerboarding and approach skateboarding in an easier way.

3D rendering of Optimist Skatepark

“What I’ve noticed about fingerboarding is that the community is just so welcoming,” Willmore said.

Willmore encourages people to try fingerboarding out for themselves by picking up a Tech Deck and giving it a try.

“It would be really enjoyable for every skate park to have a public fingerboard park someday. That way, more people can get into the hobby and keep skate park culture alive,” Willmore said.

Check out Tsunami Decks’ Instagram to learn more about fingerboarding and Tsunami Decks. You can visit Tsunami Decks at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market starting in May. If you would like to learn more and donate to this project you can do that here.