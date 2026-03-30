Photo of the Week: Cream begins to rise on baseball, softball fields across the state - East Idaho News

Photo of the Week: Cream begins to rise on baseball, softball fields across the statePublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Spring sports are in full swing, with some schools coming back from spring break and others heading into the break this week.
Nearly one full month into the baseball and softball seasons, top teams have begun to separate themselves, while others, even reigning champs, continue to search for rhythm.
The Bonneville Bees (10-2), Salmon Savages (12-0) and Hillcrest Knights (7-2-1) are each among MaxPreps’ top 15 baseball teams in the state.
Pocatello (6-2) and Skyline (5-1) grace the top 15 softball squads, according to MaxPreps.
Last week’s schedule included a pair of reigning state champs, Malad (6-2) and Sugar-Salem (4-5), battling on the baseball field, with the Dragons coming away 10-1 victors. Meanwhile teams like Marsh Valley baseball and Highland softball continue their search for a championship they fell just short of last year.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.
Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.