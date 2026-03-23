Photo of the Week: Spring weather arrives, brings with it baseball, softball action - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With the arrival of spring break across the state, local high school baseball and softball seasons are in full swing.
Most area teams, though, have been playing tournaments away from home — in the Treasure Valley and Utah. But a handful of teams were in town last week.
Malad softball remained undefeated on the year, countering a late rally from Bear Lake. American Falls baseball could not finish off its first win of the season, falling in both ends of a doubleheader against Filer.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.
Remember to vote for your favorite at East Idaho News – Sports —- here. The picture with the most votes at noon on Wednesday will be the group’s header photo for the following week.