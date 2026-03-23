Photo of the Week: Spring weather arrives, brings with it baseball, softball action - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With the arrival of spring break across the state, local high school baseball and softball seasons are in full swing.

Most area teams, though, have been playing tournaments away from home — in the Treasure Valley and Utah. But a handful of teams were in town last week.

Malad softball remained undefeated on the year, countering a late rally from Bear Lake. American Falls baseball could not finish off its first win of the season, falling in both ends of a doubleheader against Filer.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was.

Remember to vote for your favorite at East Idaho News – Sports —- here. The picture with the most votes at noon on Wednesday will be the group’s header photo for the following week.

Idaho Falls junior Amaya Castaneda connects on the offering from Highland senior McKenna Sutton during the Tigers’ 15-3 win Thursday at Capell Park in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland freshman Emery Walls pitches during the Rams’ loss to Idaho Falls Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad junior Liddia Gonzalez looks into the catcher before delivering a pitch during the Dragons’ 5-4 victory over the Bear Lake Bears at Malad High School Friday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bear Lake freshman Brielle Romrell delivers a pitch during the Bears’ loss at Malad. Romrell allowed two unearned runs in 2-2/3 innings pitched, as her offense came back against the reigning 3A state runners-up. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century junior Olivia Weinheimer pitches during the Diamondbacks’ loss to the JV Highland Rams Wednesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland senior Cedar Lacey takes a swing during the Rams’ loss to Idaho Falls Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Beavers starter Xavier Parrish pitches during American Falls’ home loss to Filer Saturday. Parrish allowed two hits and one run in 6-1/3 innings of work. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com