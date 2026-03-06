Preston survives Bonneville; Rockland, Watersprings, Ririe, Teton, Snake River, Highland all advance - East Idaho News

TREASURE VALLEY — It took surviving a bit of a scare from Bonneville, but the reigning 5A state champs from Preston are back into the semifinals following an opening-round victory.

Head coach Tyler Jones had his starters on the bench before the end of the third quarter, but he was forced to reinsert his starting five after the Bees cut what had been a 33-point Preston lead by more than half.

Sophomore Wayd Bailey, who was near unstoppable all game, received handshakes and hugs from his coaches with just under three minutes left in the third quarter when he was lifted with 27 points. He would end up returning to the floor and hitting the 30-mark for the first time in his high school career, however.

Bonneville used some red-hot shooting from the depths of its bench, including a team-high 11 from Lucas Arave, who logged just eight minutes.

Limited effectiveness from the bench is what hurt Preston, costing them some rest in the opener of a three-game weekend. But the stars did more than enough work to lock up a 76-64 victory. Bailey finished with 31 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kasen Bryce added 19 points and four steals, while Parker Galloway scored 15 to go with two blocks and three steals.

Preston’s run-your-sneakers-off offense was flowing like the Amazon. Bailey and his buddies scored 11 points before Bonneville got on the board, and led 25-11 after one. Preston didn’t slow down in the second, though Bonneville began to for some offense of its own, and took a 46-27 lead into the break. After another solid quarter to claim a 67-36 advantage after three, Preston was outscored 28-9 in the fourth.

While the starters had to exert energy that Jones would have preferred they reserve, Preston got the win it needed to return to the 5A semis, and will face Bishop Kelly in the 2 p.m. game at the Ford Idaho Center.

Bonneville will face Twin Falls in a 7 p.m. loser-out game at Rocky Mountain High School.

1A

Rockland and Watersprings, the bracket’s top two seeds, both made easy work of their first-round opponents.

Led by 20 points, five rebounds and three steals from Xavier Parrish, the Bulldogs took down Dietrich 69-33 to advance to the semis, where they will face Carey in the noon game at Caldwell High School.

The Warriors got 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals from Korban Nelson in a 58-37 victory over Coeur du Christ. Watersprings will face Garden Valley in the 2 p.m. semifinal game at Caldwell.

3A

Ririe got 18 points from Cooper Brown and 15 from Kody Landon to beat Firth 52-40. The Bulldogs have now faced the rival Cougars five times, winning four times, including three in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs move into the semis, where they will face top-seeded St. Maries in the 5 p.m. game at Meridian High School.

Firth will face Parma at noon, also at Meridian, with a spot in the consolation championship on the line.

4A

Snake River’s Bryden Mortensen looks to shoot against the defense of Marsh Valley’s Nash Guthrie during the Panthers’ victory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Junior Owen Jones showed the grit that has made him an integral piece to Snake River’s success since his return from injury, recovering after being blocked to score on a put-back attempt with under a second left to beat conference rival Marsh Valley 58-56.

Jones came off the bench to contribute a double-double — 15 points and 11 rebounds — in just 18 minutes.

Snake River will face Cole Valley in the 7 p.m. semifinal game at Eagle High School, while Marsh Valley gets Homedale at 2 p.m.

Four Timberwolves finished in double-figures, including Oliver Lifton, who scored a game-high 19, as Teton took down Filer 63-36.

Teton moves into the semis, where they will face reigning champion Bonners Ferry in the 2 p.m. game at Eagle.

6A

Highland started the fourth quarter trailing Kuna by 11. But some hot shooting from every Ram who saw the floor in the fourth led to a 51-47 comeback victory.

Highland’s Cedric Mitchell anchors the defense as the Rams storm back in the fourth to beat Kuna. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland was led by Colton Stucki, who scored 13 points, and Tracen Tripple, with 12 on four made 3-pointers.

The Rams will face heavy championship favorite Owyhee in the 5 p.m. semifinal matchup at the Ford Idaho Center.