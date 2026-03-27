Rigby's Weston Walker selected to the 6A All-State team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Rigby senior Weston Walker was one of the most prolific scorers in the area, averaging 20.4 points for the Trojans, and was honored this week with spot on the 6A All-State second-team.

Walker also averaged 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists

State champion Lake City’s Jordan Carlson was selected 6A Player of the Year and James Anderson was tabbed Coach of the Year.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Jordan Carlson, Lake City

Coach of the Year: James Anderson, Lake City

FIRST TEAM

Logan Haustveit, Owyhee

Gabe Eddins, Centennial

Quincey Clay, Capital

Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene

SECOND TEAM

Josh Watson, Lake City

Emmanuel Chabuka, Kuna

Jaxon Lysne, Post Falls

Drake Hope, Meridian

Weston Walker, Rigby