 Rigby's Weston Walker selected to the 6A All-State team - East Idaho News
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All-State basketball

Rigby’s Weston Walker selected to the 6A All-State team

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Weston Walker
Riby’s Weston Walker was named to the 6A All-State second team. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO — Rigby senior Weston Walker was one of the most prolific scorers in the area, averaging 20.4 points for the Trojans, and was honored this week with spot on the 6A All-State second-team.

Walker also averaged 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists

State champion Lake City’s Jordan Carlson was selected 6A Player of the Year and James Anderson was tabbed Coach of the Year.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Jordan Carlson, Lake City

Coach of the Year: James Anderson, Lake City

FIRST TEAM
Logan Haustveit, Owyhee
Gabe Eddins, Centennial
Quincey Clay, Capital
Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene

SECOND TEAM
Josh Watson, Lake City
Emmanuel Chabuka, Kuna
Jaxon Lysne, Post Falls
Drake Hope, Meridian
Weston Walker, Rigby

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