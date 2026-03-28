 Rockland's Hatch, Leadore's Bird earn All-State selections - East Idaho News
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All-State basketball

Rockland’s Hatch, Leadore’s Bird earn All-State selections

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Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Mahana Hatch
Rockland freshman Mahana Hatch shoots a jumper during the Bulldogs’ victory over Grace Lutheran. Hatch has been named an All-State Second-Teamer. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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ROCKLAND — The Rockland Bulldogs made it all the way to the state consolation game, despite their especially young roster.

One of the youngsters who led the way for Rockland all season was freshman Mahana Hatch, who averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Hatch has been selected to the All-State Second-Team, the only 1A freshman to earn an All-State nod. She is joined by Leadore senior Lexi Bird, who averaged 10.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 1A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Rylee Walters, Salmon River

Coach of the Year: Kendra Keen, Deary

First-Team
Andie Simpson, Carey
Kaylee Wood, Deary
Avery Lux, Nezperce
Chloe Grieser, Genesee

Second-Team
Taylor Ewing, Salmon River
Mahana Hatch, Rockland
Payton Reynolds, Deary
Allie Vincent, Deary
Lexi Bird, Leadore

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