Rockland's Hatch, Leadore's Bird earn All-State selections - East Idaho News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Bulldogs made it all the way to the state consolation game, despite their especially young roster.

One of the youngsters who led the way for Rockland all season was freshman Mahana Hatch, who averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Hatch has been selected to the All-State Second-Team, the only 1A freshman to earn an All-State nod. She is joined by Leadore senior Lexi Bird, who averaged 10.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 1A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Rylee Walters, Salmon River

Coach of the Year: Kendra Keen, Deary

First-Team

Andie Simpson, Carey

Kaylee Wood, Deary

Avery Lux, Nezperce

Chloe Grieser, Genesee

Second-Team

Taylor Ewing, Salmon River

Mahana Hatch, Rockland

Payton Reynolds, Deary

Allie Vincent, Deary

Lexi Bird, Leadore