Team of the Year: Another season, another state trophy for Thunder Ridge - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Thunder Ridge wrestling coach Jody Webb has been a longtime proponent of girls wrestling and the Titans’ program has been among the most successful in the state, winning a state title in 2024 and placing fourth last season.

The Titans were in the running for another state title this season, finishing second to Eagle by eight points.

“All in all, it was a phenomenal year,” Webb said, noting the team dominated every tournament it competed in this past season and has enjoyed the growth of the sport of girls wrestling as it continues to gain popularity throughout the state.

Webb said there was still some disappointment after the state meet because the Titans were without Ava Price, who suffered a season-ending injury at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.

Price was expected to be a title contender, but could not get medically cleared before the district meet.

“With her, it would have been a different story,” Webb said.

Even so, the Titans have established themselves as a perennial championship contender and aren’t slowing down.

They’ll graduate three-time state champion Shauna Anderson and state runner-up Tayler Brown, both of whom are expected to wrestle in college, but the foundation has been set.

State champion Gracie Price (120) is a junior and the roster is as deep as it’s ever been, Webb said.

“We’ll be back next year,” Webb said. “We’ll reload.”