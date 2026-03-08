Win or lose, Spud Kings charging ahead for a shot at another Dineen Cup title - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – And now, entering the ice are your Idaho Falls Spud Kings!

The Spud Kings, with a record of 0-57, are playing for their second-straight Dineen Cup championship, and fans at the packed Mountain America Center are rocking!

Wait. 0-57?

Yes, it could have happened.

And yes, that scenario is way exaggerated, but the truth is that the Spud Kings didn’t need to win a game to reach the Dineen Cup championship series next month.

As defending Dineen Cup champion, the Spud Kings not only earned an automatic qualifying spot to the championship round, but they also get to host.

It’s a unique postseason setup, but the good news is that none of that seemed to impact the regular season as the Spud King chase another title.

“It sits in the back of your head for sure,” Spud King coach Anthony Bohn said of the postseason format and automatic bid to the championship round, admitting it’s kind of a “weird thing.”

“We’re focused on winning it legitimately,” goalie Devin Degenstein said of the team’s playoff push.

The Spud Kings enter the week with 72 points, just two points behind Mountain Division leader Ogden.

Spud Kings goalie Devin Degenstein. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Idaho Falls has already clinched a playoff berth and has seven regular-season games remaining before the four-team conference playoffs, which include a semifinal round and then the conference finals, with the eventual winner advancing to the Dineen Cup series.

The Spud Kings would love to earn a spot in the Dineen Cup as the Mountain Division champion and not have to rely on the automatic bid for the chance to win another title.

“We want to be playing our best hockey come playoff time, so every game is important no matter who we’re playing,” said forward Sam Grimaldi, who leads the team with 21 goals. “At the end of the day, it’s about the end goal and that’s winning the championship.”

The Spud Kings were launched in 2022 and have already become a sensation among Idaho Falls sports fans, with home games at the Mountain America Center typically selling out.

Bohn said the foundation for success has already been set and the goal is to challenge for the Dineen Cup title every year.

“We do have the parts to do it again,” he said. “We play the same type of style. We play fast, we play physical, and we’re really excited … I think our whole game — our defensive game, the way we move the puck, we’ve generated a lot of goals this year.”

That’s the type of balance that led to last year’s championship run.

The Spud Kings’ DJ MacLeish looks for a shot. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

“I think we have a very good group here,” said Degenstein. “It’s very comparable if not better (than last year) and I know we can make a good push going into the playoffs, just focusing on what we need to do to get prepared.”

The Spud Kings are second in the Mountain Division with 165 goals.

“This group this year, we have four lines that can score,” Grimaldi added. “Every line has their purpose, but this year we’re little more dynamic. Every line can put the puck in the net.”

They’ve also been solid on defense, where Degenstein replaced Charlie Durkin, who was named Mountain Division MVP and Goaltender of the Year last season.

Degenstein is third in the National Collegiate Development Conference with 23 wins.

The Dineen Cup doesn’t begin until April 22, so there’s plenty of time for the Spud Kings get ready to defend their title.

Doing it legitimately by winning the divisional playoffs first would be a good start, Bohn noted.

And then the team can enjoy its well-established home-ice advantage.

“I can only imagine what it’s going to be like,” Degenstein said of playing for the Dineen Cup championship in the Mountain America Center in front of their fans. “I’m very excited to see where we can go with this.”