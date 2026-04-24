Around the Horn: Emma McGuire hits for the cycle as Blackfoot downs Idaho Falls, Ririe rallies past Salmon - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was a light Thursday’s softball schedule, but Blackfoot picked up a big win against Idaho Falls to keep itself in the 5A District 6 race with Bonneville and Hillcrest.

The win included a cycle from Emma McGuire.

Here’s the roundups for Thursday’s slate.

Blackfoot 18, Idaho Falls 2

The Broncos rebounded from a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday, jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the conference game.

Emma McGuire finished 4 for 4 and hit for the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Broncos (13-7, 5-3).

Keslyn Reid and Traylee Reid also homered for Blackfoot.

Idaho Falls dropped to 7-12, 2-5.

Ririe 6, Salmon 5

Ellie Brookover had two hits including a home run as the Bulldogs, who scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, rallied past Salmon in a Nuclear Conference matchup.

Brookover’s inside-the-park homer tied the game and Ririe took the lead when Haylee Smith scored on a wild pitch for the Bulldogs (4-14, 2-4).

Kaden O’Connor homered for Salmon (6-8-1, 3-4).

Firth 21 West Jefferson 8

The Cougars put the game away with 10 runs in the fifth inning.

Reese Clayson finished 4 or 5 with four RBIs and four runs, and Meg Leslie was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for Firth (8-13, 5-3).

West Jefferson dropped to 4-11, 0-6.