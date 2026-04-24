Around the Horn: Emma McGuire hits for the cycle as Blackfoot downs Idaho Falls, Ririe rallies past Salmon - East Idaho News

Around the Horn: Emma McGuire hits for the cycle as Blackfoot downs Idaho Falls, Ririe rallies past SalmonPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – It was a light Thursday’s softball schedule, but Blackfoot picked up a big win against Idaho Falls to keep itself in the 5A District 6 race with Bonneville and Hillcrest.
The win included a cycle from Emma McGuire.
Here’s the roundups for Thursday’s slate.
Blackfoot 18, Idaho Falls 2
The Broncos rebounded from a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday, jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the conference game.
Emma McGuire finished 4 for 4 and hit for the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Broncos (13-7, 5-3).
Keslyn Reid and Traylee Reid also homered for Blackfoot.
Idaho Falls dropped to 7-12, 2-5.
Ririe 6, Salmon 5
Ellie Brookover had two hits including a home run as the Bulldogs, who scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, rallied past Salmon in a Nuclear Conference matchup.
Brookover’s inside-the-park homer tied the game and Ririe took the lead when Haylee Smith scored on a wild pitch for the Bulldogs (4-14, 2-4).
Kaden O’Connor homered for Salmon (6-8-1, 3-4).
Firth 21 West Jefferson 8
The Cougars put the game away with 10 runs in the fifth inning.
Reese Clayson finished 4 or 5 with four RBIs and four runs, and Meg Leslie was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for Firth (8-13, 5-3).
West Jefferson dropped to 4-11, 0-6.