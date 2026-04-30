Around the Horn: Final week of the regular-season shaping up - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was the end of the regular-season for some teams, while district seeding in 5A District 6 and 4A District 6 took shape.

Here’s Wednesday softball roundup.

Hillcrest 9, Blackfoot 5

Mya Weatherly hit two homers, a double, and finished with three RBIs as the Knights finished the regular season in second place in the 5A District 6 standings.

Raine Jarvis finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Hillcrest (15-8, 7-3).

Alycia Aguayo homered for the Broncos (13-9, 5-5) and Traylee Reid and Mady Olsen each knocked in two runs.

Thunder Ridge 11, Rigby 4; Rigby 9, Thunder Ridge 8

The Titans and Trojans split a 6A District 5-6 doubleheader.

Thunder Ridge (11-10-1) won the opener as Sadie Fullmer and Zoey Sorg homered.

Sorg finished with three RBIs.

Rigby (14-6, 6-4) came back to win the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth by taking advantage of an error and then adding RBI singles by Maddie Jensen and Paige Ringel.

Bonneville 13, Idaho Falls 1

Alyvia Rudd hit a pair of homers and finished with six RBIs for the Bees (16-6, 8-2) in a 5A District 6 matchup.

Idaho Falls dropped to 8-14, 3-7.

Malad 17, West Side 2

Sarah Toone finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Setlla Merja knocked in four runs for the Dragons (17-4, 5-1).

Toone also picked up the win, striking out five in three innings.

West Side dropped to 3-13-1, 0-6.

Snake River 12, Marsh Valley 11

The Panthers (4-16, 1-7) pushed across two runs in the top of seventh and held on for their first South East Idaho Conference win.

Chloe Leavitt and Neiley Mangum each hit two doubles.

Jaynie Larsen and Lisa Peck each finished with three RBIs for the Eagles (6-15-1, 1-7).

Ririe 11, West Jefferson 1

The Bulldogs put the game away with six runs in the fourth inning as Gabby James hit a two-run double to highlight the inning.

Haylee Smith picked up the win, striking out five in five innings as Ririe finished the regular season 5-16, 3-5.

West Jefferson dropped to 5-12, 1-7.

South Fremont 14, Teton 13

The Cougars won the Mountain Rivers Conference regular-season title, scoring twice in the top of the seventh and then holding off the Timberwolves in the bottom of the inning.

Teton nearly rallied after being down 10-3 early in the game.

Zuri Tavarez homered for South Fremont (12-11, 3-1) and Carly Miller finished with four RBIs.

Kapri Eiden had two doubles for Teton (6-10, 2-2).

Pocatello 15, Century 0

The Thunder (16-5, 3-0) put the game away with 10 runs in the first inning, and Riley Harrington finished with a three-inning perfect game, striking out five.

Century dropped to 1-14, 0-3).

Shelley 3, Skyline 2

The Grizzlies scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough in the 5A District 6 matchup.

Kadie Lloyd homered for the Russets (12-7, 5-5), and Macie Winder picked up the complete-game win, surrendering the two earned runs.

Brylee Scott and Caydence Holden each doubled for Skyline (12-11, 2-8).