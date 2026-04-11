Around the Horn: South Fremont hands Salmon its first loss, Bonneville comes one out from another no-no - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local teams played in seven games at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament Friday, earning four wins.

Additionally, Bonneville, Skyline, Hillcrest, Rigby and Snake River all grabbed conference victories.

Here is what happened Friday involving eastern Idaho ball clubs:

West Jefferson Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament doubleheader

The Panthers (0-8, 0-4) lost two Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament games at Glenns Ferry High School, against Garden Valley (5-5) and Grangeville (2-6).

Starter Bruer Burtenshaw did his best to keep West Jefferson in the game against Garden Valley, holding the Wolverines to one run in his 3 innings of work while recording one of his team’s three hits in a 10-0 loss.

Burtenshaw was responsible for all of the Panthers offense in a 19-0 loss against Grangeville, getting his team’s only hit and stealing two bases.

Idaho City @ Challis-Mackay, Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament at Wendell High School

The Rivercats (5-8, 1-4) improved to 2-0 at the tournament, beating Idaho City (1-9) 14-7.

Freshman Carter Ivie was in the middle of nearly every Challis-Mackay rally, hitting a triple, walking twice, stealing two bases and scoring four runs.

North Fremont @ Prairie, Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament at Glenns Ferry High School

The Huskies (5-6, 2-4) dropped a fourth game of their last five, falling 6-2 against Prairie (6-3).

Senior Jack Rowbury battled on the mound, but was unable to pitch around four errors. He pitched all 5 inning, scattering five hits and two walks, but surrendered six runs, four unearned, in a loss. He struck out five.

Idaho City @ Soda Springs, Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament at Glenns Ferry High School

The Cardinals (5-6, 0-2) ended a two-game slide, beating Idaho City (1-9) 14-4.

Junior Kolten Peterson held Idaho City to four unearned runs in a 5-inning complete game, striking out 10 while allowing three hits and six walks.

Peterson added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored at the dish.

Malad Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament doubleheader

Senior catcher Carter Carey drove in three runs and scored another on three hits to help the Dragons (9-3, 1-0) beat Kendrick (5-2) 10-2 at Glenns Ferry High School.

Carey added a double, triple and two more RBIs in Malad’s 14-4 victory over Wells (NV), to go with a 3-for-4 four-RBI performance from Dawson Peterson.

Canyon Ridge @ Rigby

The Trojans (7-9, 5-1) picked up a 6-1 home conference win over Canyon Ridge (4-7, 1-3).

Senior Joseph Madsen was nails on the mound for Rigby, tossing a complete-game and holding the Riverhawks to three hits and one run.

The Trojans will be in Twin Falls Saturday for a doubleheader at Canyon Ridge.

Hillcrest @ Shelley

The Knights (13-2-2, 4-0) got three hits, two runs scored and five RBIs from sophomore Bowen Croft in a 16-6 conference victory over the Russets (8-9, 0-7).

Hillcrest has won 13 of its last 15 games.

Skyline @ Blackfoot

The Grizzlies (13-3-2, 4-0) scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull out an 11-8 conference road win over the Broncos (4-8, 2-2).

Lead-off man Taylor Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs in the win. Truman Sermon and Hayden Nahay both homered for Skyline.

Idaho Falls @ Bonneville

The Bees (13-3, 6-1) came within one out of completing a third no-hitter this week, when Idaho Falls’ Beckham Johnson singled off Bonneville reliever Tanner Miller with two down in the fifth.

Before handing the ball to Miller, Carter Bowen held the Tigers (10-6-1, 3-3) hitless on eight strikeouts through 4 innings.

Taye Lords completed Bonneville’s 10-0 mercy-rule walk-off with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, his second hit of the game.

Snake River @ American Falls

The Panthers (2-14, 1-1) ended their 11-game losing skid with a 12-0 mercy-rule victory over the Beavers (0-16, 0-3).

Three Snake River pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout. Offensively, the Panthers were led by sophomore Paxton Christensen, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI.

Salmon @ South Fremont

The Cougars (14-4, 1-0) got an incredible effort from starter Cy Hill, who held the previously unbeaten Savages (14-1, 6-0) scoreless on just six hits.

The top of the South Fremont order backed its hurler’s complete-game shutout, led by lead-off man Jordan Hammond, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.