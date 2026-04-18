Marsh Valley makes it a lucky 13th straight win, clinching another conference championship - East Idaho News

ARIMO — One of Marsh Valley baseball’s key tenets, according to head coach Kent Howell, is, “you’ve gotta win today to win tomorrow.” The Eagles have won every day for nearly a month, last tasting defeat on March 21 against Columbia.

Their 13th win in a row came Friday afternoon, at home against the Snake River Panthers (3-15, 2-2). The 14-2 5-inning mercy-rule victory made Marsh Valley (16-3, 5-0) a conference champion for the 13th year in a row.

Howell spread the credit for that run of dominance around thin, saying that area recreational league coaches have done a great job teaching the kids the building blocks of success. He complimented his assistant coaches for their commitment to the players’ success, often sacrificing their own time for one-on-one sessions, and the players who have entirely bought into the process.

“Over the years, the expectations have been high, and (the players) know that, so they come in and play hard,” Howell said. “It’s been fun.”

Over the last 11 days, Marsh Valley has coupled an unstoppable offense with immovable pitching, outscoring its opponents 83 to eight, including Friday’s 14-2 win. The pitching has come from everyone who has climbed the hill for the Eagles, and included a pair of no-hitters last week. The offense, though also balanced throughout the lineup, has been initiated by senior lead-off man Tate Whitworth, who after a 2-for-3 day at the dish Friday is now batting around .600 on the season.

Howell called Whitworth an “extreme competitor” who “works his butt off” all year long, during the season and offseason.

“It’s every coach’s dream to have a kid like Tate on the team, it’s fun. A lot of fun,” the coach said.

Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth stands in during the Eagles’ victory over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Tate Whitworth takes a quick break from his grounds crew duty preparing the field for the JV game to receive the East Idaho Sports Game Ball for his performance during the Eagles’ varsity victory over Snake River. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Whitworth also added three stolen bases and three runs scored to his season tally, crossing the plate in the first, second and third innings before seeing his streak come to an end on a lineout in the fourth.

“My job is to get on, get it going for my team, and let them do the rest,” Whitworth said after the game. “They hit me around, I score, then I try to do it again.”

Teammates took turns driving in Whitworth — and anyone else in pinstripes, for that matter — with Hunter Solomon, Chandler Bennett, Ethan Anderson, Kade Hemsley and Carson Branson each knocking in multiple runs, including three apiece from Anderson and Branson.

Getting the nod Friday for the Eagles was sophomore Denver Peterson, who needed just 64 pitches to slam the door on the Panthers and seal Marsh Valley’s conference title.

Peterson held Snake River to two unearned runs while scattering seven hits and a walk and striking out two in his 5-inning complete game.

“I was very impressed with Denver,” Howell said. “He’s got good stuff. When he’s pounding the zone with all the pitches he’s got, he’s tough to hit.”

Marsh Valley’s Denver Peterson pitches during the fourth inning of the Eagles’ win. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Peterson receives the East Idaho Sports Game Ball for his pitching performance, taking a break from preparing to play in the JV game to receive the ball. Peterson joked that he had more left in the tank after a complete game to go another inning or two for the JV squad. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

When this year’s five Eagle seniors arrived at Marsh Valley four years ago, Howell’s team was already well into this current run of success. According to Whitworth, they were well aware of Howell’s background as a winner before they were part of a state championship run as freshmen.

Over the past two seasons, however, they have fallen short in the state tournament.

This year, Whitworth said, it is championship or bust for the Eagles.

“We’ve been so close the past couple years, after my freshman year winning it, we’ve been so close,” he said.

Behind their current winning streak, Marsh Valley has built significant momentum, with just one week remaining in the regular season. That last week, though, as Whitworth pointed out, will provide a few more tests. Next week, the Eagles will visit Malad to face the reigning 3A state champions, then finish their conference schedule with a trip to Bear Lake, and finally round out their season with a senior night game against Kimberly.

“We’ve just got to carry the momentum,” Whitworth said.

Howell agreed, saying his team will continue to practice with intention and focus on winning today so they can win tomorrow.