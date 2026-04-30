New NBA draft lottery rules could help or hurt Utah Jazz in the near future - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Team building in the NBA is about to undergo a massive overhaul as the league aims to strike down tanking with an NBA draft lottery reform.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday the association is finalizing a lottery reform proposal, set to go into effect in 2027.

The Utah Jazz are seemingly moving out of a rebuild, but the changes could still have a huge impact on the future of the franchise.

How would the new NBA draft lottery system work?

According to Charania, the proposal would expand the draft lottery from 14 to 16 teams, further flatten the odds, and penalize the league’s worst records.

Coined the “3-2-1 lottery,” 16 teams will receive between one and three lottery balls, with each ball representing a 2.7% chance at winning the lottery.

The three worst teams would receive just two balls (5.4%), while teams ranked fourth through 10th would hold the most favorable position with three balls (8.1%). The four play-in teams that miss the playoffs would receive two balls, while the two No. 8 seeds would receive one.

The bottom three teams could fall no lower than No. 12 overall, while everyone else would be eligible to land anywhere from No. 1 to No. 16.

Teams would also be restricted from winning the No. 1 pick in consecutive seasons or selecting in the top five in three straight years.

Potential effects on the NBA landscape

The only way to truly know what effects this could have on the league is to wait and see how it plays out until the system is reevaluated in 2029 under the sunset provision.

That said, many speculate the new system will lead to big changes in the mindsets of front offices, trades, and overall team-building.

Currently, teams are incentivized to take one of two routes: get good lottery odds or contend in the playoffs. With the new proposal, the best route to take isn’t as black and white.

Falling just short of the postseason is the best path for maximizing lottery odds. But some teams might try their best to slide into the eight-seed, as there is a chance to both put together a playoff run and also earn the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The seventh seed in the playoffs is now one of the most undesirable landing spots, as you just miss out on the lottery and still have to face one of the best teams in the conference in the first round.

Especially in the early years of the new system, trades could become more difficult to complete. With top-12 through top-15 pick protections eliminated, and greater odds for teams in the bottom half of the league to land a top pick, front offices may be more cautious when dealing future draft capital.

All in all, with the draft becoming a less-guaranteed route for team-building, free agency and the trade market may take over as favored routes for improving rosters. This likely negatively impacts smaller markets, which historically struggle to both attract free agents and complete trades for marquee players.

If that is the case, teams could get stuck in mediocrity and be forced to try their luck in the lottery for an extended period of time.

How does the NBA draft lottery reform affect the Utah Jazz?

After trading for former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 2026 trade deadline, the franchise made it clear that it would be moving past its rebuild.

As a smaller market, the new system could be harmful to Utah in the long term. But as a projected playoff team, uniquely set up with future draft picks, the next five years could go one of two ways. And it all comes down to Lady Luck.

Next season, the Jazz don’t have their own first-round pick. If the team fails to make the playoffs (or finishes as the eighth seed), the Memphis Grizzlies could quickly reap the rewards of the Jackson Jr. trade with a top pick in the 2027 draft. That possibility aside, if the new-look Jazz fail to mesh well together over the next few seasons, the flattened odds could leave Utah with an expensive roster and an inability to pick in the top ten.

On the other hand, considering Utah holds multiple Cleveland and Minnesota picks through 2029, a down season followed by a stroke of lottery luck could result in a top pick falling in the lap of the Jazz front office.

However, Utah and the rest of the league can’t rely on the draft as a saving grace now, which appears to be the NBA’s intent.

Front offices are going to have to get creative starting this offseason. Whoever figures it out first, or gets the luckiest, could set themselves up for years to come.

The question is: who?