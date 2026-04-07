 Pocatello goes 4-0 with help from senior Huston Himmerich - East Idaho News
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athlete of the week

Pocatello goes 4-0 with help from senior Huston Himmerich

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello baseball Huston Himmerich
Pocatello High School senior Huston Himmerich celebrates after hitting a double against the Rigby Trojans during the Thunder’s 8-3 win on Tuesday. Himmerich registered a win in his start on Saturday and finished the week batting .429 with four runs scored. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — After a down season in 2025, the Pocatello Thunder appear to be back in state championship-contending form.

Poky improved to 8-6 on the season with a perfect 4-0 record last week. While contributions came from up and down the lineup, senior Huston Himmerich led the way both on the bump and at the dish.

Himmerich batted .429 (3-for-7) with a double and four runs scored in the four games, despite not taking an at-bat during the Thunder’s 2-1 victory over the Columbia Wildcats on Saturday.

Himmerich got the start on the mound in what was his team’s lowest-scoring game of the week, and earned the win, allowing six hits and one unearned run in a complete game gem. He struck out six and walked just one.

He now carries a season ERA of 2.49 (seven earned runs in 19-2/3 innings pitched) with 16 strikeouts.

Himmerich and the Thunder celebrate the official opening of their new home field, Rails West Field, on Thursday, when they host crosstown rival Highland.

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