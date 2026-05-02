Around the Horn: 6A teams settle district tournament positioning, Pocatello offense busts loose against Bees - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Highland finished out the 6A District 5-6 season on top of the standings, with Thunder Ridge and Rigby right behind heading into the postseason.

Here’s the Friday rundown of area softball games.

Rigby 9, Highland 8; Highland 14, Rigby 6

The top two teams in the 6A District 5-6 Conference split a doubleheader to end the regular season.

The Rams (17-6, 1, 9-2-1) won the regular season, with Thunder Ridge moving into second and Rigby finishing third.

The Trojans (15-7, 7-5) won Friday’s opener with Maggie Stowell belting a homer to right in the top of the seventh for the go-ahead run.

Highland bounced back in the second game, pulling away with six runs in the fourth.

Catcher Molly Broadhead homered and doubled and finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Thunder Ridge 20, Madison 10; Thunder Ridge 17, Madison 2

The Titans closed out the 6A District 5-6 season, tallying 37 runs in a sweep of the Bobcats.

Sadie Fullmer hit two homers, and Giulia Johns and Zoey Sorg each hit home runs for Thunder Ridge in the opener.

Carly Jones, Chelsea Adams, Leyda Santillan and Sorg all homered in the second game as the Titans (13-10-1, 7-4-1) finished with 19 hits in four innings.

Madison dropped to 1-21, 0-12.

Pocatello 17, Bonneville 6

The Thunder put up 11 runs in the first inning of the nonconference matchup.

Oakley Hirschi, Chelsey Oliver and Oaklee Romrell each had two RBIs for Pocatello (17-6).

Gracie Longhurst hit a homer and double for the Bees (16-7) and finished with four RBIs.