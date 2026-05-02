Around the Horn: Highland, Bonneville earn right to host regionals; Bear Lake upsets Marsh Valley - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams took both ends of a Friday home doubleheader against the Thunder Ridge Titans, clinching the 6A District 4-5-6 title and the right to host a state regional tournament.

Bonneville blew past Hillcrest to claim the 5A D6 championship and hosting rights during the state regional round. The Titans and Knights will both also play in regional tournaments, but will have to travel for them.

Friday’s action started with an upset, when Bear Lake beat Marsh Valley to claim a spot in Saturday’s 4A District 5 championship round.

Here is what happened Friday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Thunder Ridge @ Highland, doubleheader

The host Rams (15-11, 8-4) defended home field, beating the Titans (14-12-1, 3-9) 4-2 and 8-5, securing the district crown and the right to host one of next week’s 6A regional tournaments.

Junior Kai Jones got the start for Highland in game one, allowing four hits and two runs while striking four in a complete-game victory. He was his own best support, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. His battery-mate, catcher Cannon Eddie, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Eddie was huge again in game two, collecting two more hits while scoring two runs and driving in three in an 8-5 Highland victory.

Senior Nash Randall earned the decision on the bump for the Rams, scattering six hits and four runs, two earned, while striking out six and walking four.

Hillcrest @ Bonneville

The reigning state champion Bees (19-4, 9-1) all but put the district championship game away with a nine-run first inning. They cruised from there, beating the Knights (17-6-2, 7-3) 16-0 in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

Senior Carter Bowen didn’t need much offense on the mound, holding Hillcrest hitless in his 5-inning complete-game performance. He struck out 12 and walked just one.

While he didn’t need much of it, the offense came early and often behind Bowen. Jackson Ropp, Crew Scott and Tanner Miller all drove in multiple runs to lead the way.

Wendell @ Malad

Reigning 3A state champ Malad (18-4, 5-0) put together its own dominant performance, moving to within one win of hosting a regional tournament for the second year in a row.

The Dragons got an overpowering start from Kurt Ward, who held the Trojans (13-9, 1-3) to two hits and two unearned runs in a 5-inning complete-game win, striking out five.

Dawsyn Peterson picked up two hits, including a double and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring four. Carter Carey added three hits and six RBIs.

Malad will host the same Wendell squad Saturday for the 3A D4-5 title and the right to host a regional tournament. If Wendell is to knock off Malad, they will need to win twice Saturday.

American Falls @ Snake River

The Panthers (6-16, 4-2) eliminated the Beavers (1-20, 1-5), beating American Falls 12-0.

Starter Trayton David held American Falls to one hit, striking out six in a 5-inning complete game.

Paxton Christensen led Snake River’s offense from the top, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs out of the lead-off spot.

Bear Lake @ Marsh Valley

The Bears (6-16-1, 1-5) pulled off the massive upset, handing the Eagles (19-5, 6-0) their first in-conference loss of the season, 4-3.

Jack Hulme was stout on the bump for Bear Lake, holding Marsh Valley to five hits and three runs, two earned, while striking out 10 in 5-1/3 innings. He added two hits, while Mason Bloxom and Tayson Price each drove in a run.

Snake River @ Marsh Valley

After falling into an elimination game, the Eagles showed their mettle by beating Snake River despite a slow start.

Marsh Valley scored six runs in the sixth inning to earn a 7-1 win.

Tate Whitworth carried the water on both sides. The senior got the start on the mound, scattering eight hits while holding the Panthers to one run and striking out nine. In the batter’s box, he went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

With the win, the Eagles earned a rematch with Bear Lake. The last two teams standing will face off Saturday afternoon at Marsh Valley High School. With a win, the Bears would win the 4A D5 championship. If they win, the Eagles would force a winner-take-all game Saturday evening.

Teton @ South Fremont, doubleheader

The Cougars (18-7, 3-1) and Timberwolves (12-10, 2-2) split a doubleheader Friday, forcing a winner-take-all showdown Saturday.

Slade Kunz and Isaac Borg delivered for Teton in an 8-5 game-one victory. Kunz drove in a pair and scored one, with Borg adding three RBIs.

Cy Hill refused to let his Cougars lose in the rematch, holding Teton scoreless on three hits while striking out 10 in a 10-0 complete-game win.

Teton and South Fremont will play once more Saturday afternoon, with the winner snatching the 4A D6 championship and its only state regional tournament berth.