BYU, Utah State basketball rivalry will return in 2026 - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) – The BYU-Utah State basketball rivalry is returning in 2026.

On Tuesday, the in-state programs separated by 128 miles announced a two-game series that will begin in the 2026-27 season.

BYU, Utah State agree to two-game basketball series beginning in 2026-27

BYU will host Utah State at the Marriott Center on December 9, 2026. It will mark the first meeting between these programs since 2021.

Then they will meet again in the 2027-28 season at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

BYU and Utah State have faced off in 238 games, with BYU leading the all-time series 146-92. The Cougars have won the last 10 meetings against the Aggies.

In Utah State’s release announcing the series, they noted that the Delta Center game will see each program being allotted 50 percent of the available tickets.

The matchup will feature two programs that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

BYU is preparing for year three under head coach Kevin Young. The Aggies are ushering in a new era as they transition into the Pac-12 Conference under the direction of former Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson.

Utah State retained key players such as Mason Falslev and Karson Templin, while BYU brings back Rob Wright III and adds incoming five-star freshman Bruce Branch III.