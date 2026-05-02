It's a no-hitter for Bonneville's Carter Bowen as the Bees win district title and head into the state tournament as No. 1 seed - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – There wasn’t a lot of drama in Friday afternoon’s 5A District 6 championship game between Bonneville and Hillcrest.

The defending state champion Bees put up nine runs in the first inning, taking advantage of walks, hit batters, and a few clutch singles to set the tone for the rest of the game on the way to a 16-0 win.

Bonneville starter Carter Bowen didn’t really need the help, but that didn’t stop him from dominating on the mound.

Bowen struck out 12 in a five-inning no-hitter, the only blemish was a third-inning walk.

“He’s a strike thrower,” coach Ryan Alexander said of Bowen. “He did a great job today.”

Bowen said he was a little nervous for the start. He started last year’s district championship game as the Bees began their postseason push.

“This one felt a little different,” he said. “I knew the guys were ready and we’re hyped up and locked in throughout the week.”

Hillcrest entered the game averaging more than 10 runs per game, but Bonneville had all but shut down the Knights in their three meetings over the past week, allowing just five runs in the three games.

The Bees finished with just nine hits on Friday, all singles. Eleven different players had RBIs.

Crew Scott and Tanner Miller each had three RBIs and Jackson Ropp knocked in two runs.

With the win, Bonneville (20-4) will now host the 5A State East Regional Tournament.

Each winner of the four regional tournaments earns a berth the state championships, which will be played at Melaleuca Field.

Alexander talked after the game about setting a standard and the high expectations that come with being a championship team.

“In order to build a program that sustains itself and grows you have to have players willing to do the work required,” he said after the postgame photos, noting the various off-season programs players work through to get to the point of eventually celebrating a championship.

“The goal all year has been to be in this game,” Alexander said. “We accomplished that, and now we can check that off.”

Hillcrest (17-7-2) still qualified for the regional tournament and is projected to be in the North Regional at Sandpoint High. According to IdahoSports.com, Skyline, Blackfoot and Preston are all projected to be in 5A regional tournaments, with Preston a 12 seed playing at Bonneville.