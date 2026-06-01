1-win Chukars return to Melaleuca looking for positive momentum - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sometimes, all a struggling baseball team needs to get its season back on course is a rainout. Just ask Crash Davis.

The Idaho Falls Chukars (1-10) got exactly that on Sunday, seeing their series-finale matinee against the Mustangs (9-2) in Billings, Mont., postponed. Now, the Chukars return to Idaho Falls and the friendly confines of Melaleuca Field for a six-game set against the Ogden Raptors (4-8), having had two days to lick their wounds.

Through the first 11 games of the season, the Chukars have allowed 10 or more runs nine times. They have lost all nine of those games.

They have gone 1-1 in the two games in which they held their opponent to single digits.

The Raptors are second-worst in the Pioneer Baseball League in preventing runs, having allowed 128 runs across 10 games. Idaho Falls has allowed opponents to cross the plate a league-worst 138 times in 11 games.

So fans in attendance this week should expect to see some offensive fireworks.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Chukar offense has been led by Sam Canton and Wesley Mitchell, who are 1-2 on the team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, home runs and RBIs.

On the mound, Ian Lanik (0-2, 4.50 ERA) has been Idaho Falls’ best starter, while Brandon Ross (0-0, 4.15 ERA) has been the most effective reliever. Josh Leerssen (1-1, 5.63 ERA) owns the squad’s only pitching win, earning it when he held the Great Falls Voyagers (4-8) to four hits and two runs in a 5-inning start to set up a 16-9 win on May 24.

Nine of the 16 pitchers who have taken the mound for Idaho Falls this season currently carry an ERA in the double-digits.

The Chukars will open the second month of their season Tuesday, when they host the Raptors. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (9-2)

T2. Glacier Range Riders (9-3)

T2. Long Beach Coast (9-3)

T4. Boise Hawks (8-4)

T4. Modesto Roadsters (8-4)

6. Missoula PaddleHeads (7-5)

7. Oakland Ballers (6-6)

8. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (5-7)

T9. Great Falls Voyagers (4-8)

T9. Ogden Raptors (4-8)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-10)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (1-11)