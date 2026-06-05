Bandits back in action with a doubleheader sweep of Twin Falls - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Bandits were back in action after a short break and swept a doubleheader from Twin Falls to remain unbeaten at 4-0.

The Post 56 Knights got a walk-off win to finish 1-1 on the day.

Idaho Falls Bandits 9, Twin Falls Cowboys 3

The Bandits pulled away with eight runs in the second inning.

Catcher Tyson Christenson and first baseman Crew Scott each drove in two runs for the Bandits.

Brock Bowman and Gavin Webb combined for eight strikeouts and gave up just two earned runs. Bowman pitched four innings for the win.

Idaho Falls Bandits 8, Twin Falls Cowboys 3

The Bandits jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings on the way to the sweep.

Gavin Webb finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Gavin Hernandez also knocked in two runs.

Starter Jackson Ropp struck out five and gave up one earned run in four innings for the win.

Burley Green Sox 3, Post 56 Knights 2

It was a tight game, but six errors led to all three unearned runs for Burley.

Oaklen Lawrence hit a solo homer for the Knights, who finished with just four hits.

Post 56 Knights 11, Basque O’s 10

The Knights bounced back with a walk-off win against Basque.

The Knights took advantage of a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth that scored the tying and winning runs.

That saved the day for the Knights after they scored nine runs in the first and then saw Basque chip away and eventually take the lead in the fifth.

Payton Chastain led the Knights (5-7) with two RBIs.