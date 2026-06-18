 Bandits back in the win column with tournament-opening victory in Nebraska - East Idaho News
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American Legion Baseball

Bandits back in the win column with tournament-opening victory in Nebraska

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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OMAHA, Neb. – The Bandits opened the Omaha, Nebraska tournament with a 7-4 win over Fremont.

The Bandits, coming off two losses to Billings at last week’s Bandits Invitational, trailed 4-3 in the fifth, but tied it up on a sac fly by Cole Croft.

They scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Carter Bowen finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Conner Cannon and Taye Lords each knocked in two runs for Idaho Falls (10-2).

Tyson Christenson picked up the win with four innings of relief.

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