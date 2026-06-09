Bandits' strong pitching leads to doubleheader sweep of Runnin' Rebels - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Monday’s AA action featured a doubleheader between the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels and the Bandits.

Bandits 8, Runnin’ Rebels 2

The Bandits scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the first game.

Gavin Webb finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Michael McCarty also knocked in two runs for the Bandits.

Carter Bowen (3.0 innings, 1 run, 5 strikeouts) and Lincoln Stallings (4.0 innings, 1 run, 3 strikeouts) combined to hold the Rebels to two runs.

Bandits 13, Rebels 3

The Bandits got a strong pitching performance from Crew Scott and Jackson Ropp, who combined for eight strikeouts and didn’t give up an earned run in five innings.

Lincoln Stallings, Conner Cannon and Cole Croft each knocked in runs for the Bandits (6-0).

Dawsyn Peterson and Camdyn Reynolds had RBIs for the Runnin’ Rebels (5-8).