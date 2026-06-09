Bonneville's Bowen was as dominant on the bump as he was in the box all season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — While playing the 5A state baseball championships at Melaleuca Field, the home of the Idaho Falls Chukars, one Bonneville High School player caught the attention of the Chukars players: senior Carter Bowen.

Bowen, the personification of a two-way star on the diamond, finished his senior season as the Bees’ leader in batting average (.433) and ERA (0.47). He was also among the team’s leaders in slugging percentage (.667), home runs (3), stolen bases (17), runs scored (32), RBIs (32), pitching wins (4) and fielding percentage (.932) — while playing shortstop, perhaps the most impactful position on the field. For his efforts, Bowen earns the East Idaho Sports baseball Player of the Year honor.

As a junior last season, Bowen was a key piece of Bonneville’s state championship run. As a senior, Bowen was one of the top players in the state.

Carter Bowen plays shortstop during the 2025 5A state baseball championships. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

After leading the Bees to a conference championship, district championship and the top seed in the state tournament, Bowen stepped his game up even further in the tourney.

Bowen batted .455 (5-for-11) with six RBIs and two runs scored in three games during the state tournament. He also earned the decision in Bonneville’s lone victory at state, holding Twin Falls to five hits in a complete game shutout, striking out 10 while walking just one.

Head coach Ryan Alexander spoke after the victory over Twin Falls about the right-hander hitting as high as 93 mph on the stadium trackman system, saying he does it “effortlessly.”

Bowen finished his high school baseball career as a 2025 state campion and three-time state trophy winner. But there is still time to see one of the state’s top players this summer, as he has helped the Idaho Falls Bandits win their first six games of the American Legion Double-A season.