Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges - East Idaho News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was jailed Friday on domestic violence charges stemming from a fight with his girlfriend.

Cooper, 28, was held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief, according to Douglas County jail records. He was arrested by Parker Police at 11:16 p.m. Thursday and booked into jail at 2:38 a.m. Friday.

Cooper had his first appearance Friday in the 23rd Judicial District Court and is due back in that court Monday for a disposition hearing.

The Broncos said in a statement to The Associated Press that they “are aware of the matter and are gathering more information.”

The AP left a message with Cooper’s agent seeking comment.

Cooper’s arrest stemmed from an argument between him and his girlfriend, who was also arrested, according to a police affidavit. Cooper’s girlfriend accused him of cheating and threw his phone against a wall in Cooper’s apartment and a physical struggle ensued, according to the report.

Besides the legal case, Cooper could also potentially be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31 1/2 career sacks. He’s had at least eight sacks in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 10 1/2 sacks in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension.

The Broncos began the football field portion of their offseason program earlier this week and Cooper participated in the Thursday practice that was open to media members, although he didn’t participate in 11-on-11 drills.