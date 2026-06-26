BYU QB Bear Bachmeier takes on counselor role at Manning Passing Academy - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) – BYU football star quarterback Bear Bachmeier is camping this week.

The sophomore signal-caller is down in the Bayou of Louisiana at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy.

MPA is a camp for high school skill players to receive training from the Manning family, as well as from a star-studded cast of college quarterbacks like Bachmeier, who helped lead BYU to a 12-win season last year as a freshman.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier is camping with the Mannings

The camp is located at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and goes from June 25 to June 28.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Manning Passing Academy, which began when Peyton Manning was in college at the University of Tennessee.

More than 1,400 high school athletes are expected to compete this week at MPA.

“What keeps us going after all these years is the chance to give back to the game that’s given so much to our family,” said Archie Manning, Executive Director of the Manning Passing Academy, to the National Football Foundation. “We’re not trying to create superstars; we’re trying to help young players love the game more, lead better, and grow as teammates. That’s the heart of the Manning Passing Academy.”

Star-studded QBs at Manning Passing Academy

Along with Bachmeier, other notable quarterbacks serving as camp counselors at MPA this weekend include Texas star Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin.

Other Big 12 quarterbacks who will be in Louisiana this weekend include Arizona’s Noah Fifita, Houston’s Conner Weigman, Kansas’s Cole Ballard, and Oklahoma State’s new QB1, Drew Mestemaker.

Bachmeier is one of 16 first-time camp counselors at the Manning Passing Academy.

Bear prepares for sophomore year at BYU

Last season, Bachmeier earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors, throwing for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also rushed for 527 yards and 11 touchdowns.