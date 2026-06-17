Chukars open homestand with a win behind massive night from Trimble - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Justin Trimble did not make his first appearance for the Idaho Falls Chukars until June 2. In just 13 games, the 22-year-old third baseman has hit eight home runs to jump onto the league leaderboard.

Trimble hit two of his eight long balls Tuesday night, driving the Chukars (3-21) to a 17-16 series-opening victory over the Boise Hawks (16-9).

After three consecutive strong appearances out of the bullpen, right-hander Solomon Washington was called upon to make the start opening a 12-game homestand.

Washington (ND, 0-1) allowed two base runners through two scoreless innings, but he hit a wall in the third and was lifted after surrendering six runs, the last three of which coming on a homer from Boise center fielder Logan Meyer, the last batter Washington faced.

He finished the game allowing four hits, four walks and six runs, all earned, in 2-1/3 innings of work.

Five relievers combined to record the final 20 outs, with Mauricio Rodriguez going 1-2/3 innings scoreless to settle things in the middle innings.

Ryan Inouye (W, 1-0) was on the mound for the final two innings to get the decision. He struck out five of the eight batters he faced while allowing one walk and one hit.

Inouye has appeared in seven games this season, tossing 8-2/3 innings. The right-hander has allowed one run and eight base runners for a very impressive 1.04 ERA and 0.920 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).

Three other relievers were tagged with 10 runs, sending the game into the seventh with the Chukars trailing 13-4.

But an Idaho Falls uprising set things up for a Chukars homecoming victory.

In the seventh inning alone, Trimble singled, homered and drove in four runs. Sam Canton added a hit by pitch, a homer, his 10th on the season, and four RBIs. Ty Dooley and Garret Ostrander each also reached base twice in the 12-run frame.

Trimble finished the game with three hits, including two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored.

The Chukars will look to win back-to-back for the first time this season Wednesday night when they host the Hawks again. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (19-5)

2. Long Beach Coast (19-6)

3. Boise Hawks (16-9)

4. Glacier Range Riders (15-10)

T5. Modesto Roadsters (14-11)

T5. Ogden Raptors (14-11)

7. Missoula PaddleHeaders (13-12)

8. Oakland Ballers (12-13)

9. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (10-15)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (9-16)

11. RedPocket Mobiles (5-20)

12. Idaho Falls Chukars (3-21)