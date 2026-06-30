Grays take 2 of 3 at home over weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays improved to 5-1 over their previous six games with a pair of wins over the weekend.

The Grays (7-4) took the front end of a doubleheader against the Hyrum Hornets (7-4) Friday night on a walk-off single from shortstop Tyler Vance. Then, after dropping game two of the double-dip, Gate City bounced back to beat the Smithfield Aztecs (4-6) by run-rule Saturday.

Tyler led the Grays from his lead-off spot in game one Friday, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Catcher Jake Vance added two RBIs on two hits, with another two hits, two runs and three RBIs coming from first baseman Hudson John.

Boston Ross got the win, tossing 3 scoreless innings in relief after Hryum scored all nine of its runs in the first four innings.

Gate City overcame an early deficit with a five-run fourth, then followed that up with one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and the clincher in the seventh before an out was recorded.

Ryan Reynolds got the start in game two of the Friday doubleheader, striking out 10 in his 4-2/3 innings. He was highly effective, holding the Hornets to six hits, one walk and three runs, but didn’t get the same offensive support as the Grays pitching staff received in the first game.

Jake and Trayson Kostial each picked up two hits, but Gate City left five runners on in the first four innings.

The Grays set the stage for another heroic finish, when Kostial doubled to score Jake to cut a two-run deficit in half with two down in the seventh. But the Grays left him at second carrying the tying run.

Jake Vance receives the throw and tags the Hyrum Hornets base runner out at home during the Gate City Grays’ 10-9 victory Friday night. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Grays returned to the field Saturday expecting to play another doubleheader, but played just one of those games against the Aztecs due to inclement weather.

They scored enough for two wins, though, winning a run-rule shortened game 22-4 in just five innings.

Five Grays knocked in multiple runs, led by Gio Galvan, who tallied five RBIs on four hits. Tommy Woodcock went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two driven in.

The Grays continue their season and hunt for a Northern Utah League championship Tuesday, when they host the Logan Royals (6-2) with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Current NUL standings

1. Smithfield Blue Sox (10-0)

2. Logan Royals (6-2)

T3. Gate City Grays (7-4)

T3. Hyrum Hornets (7-4)

5. Smithfield Aztecs (4-6)

6. Providence Wolverines (2-8)

7. Brigham Peaches (0-12)