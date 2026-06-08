Highland's Bryce and Reece Bybee earn All-Conference honors after leading Rams to a state trophy - East Idaho News

Highland’s Bryce and Reece Bybee earn All-Conference honors after leading Rams to a state trophyPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland softball team finished third at the 6A state tournament, tying the program’s best finish at state since 2001.
It was Highland’s first state trophy since 2013, and earned the Rams plenty of accolades after finishing 23-7-1 this past season.
Bryce Bybee was named 6A District 5-6 Coach of the Year and Reece Bybee was selected Player of the Year.
Reece Bybee hit .678 with eight homers and 47 RBIs.
Thunder Ridge sophomore Zoey Sorg was selected for the Silver Slugger Award. She hit .594 with 10 homers and 55 RBIs.
Rigby catcher Addie Cox was named the Golden Glove Award winner.
Note: Selections made by conference coaches.
6A District 5-6 All-Conference Softball
Coach of the Year: Bryce Bybee, Highland
Player of the Year: P/IF: Reece Bybee, 12, Highland
Silver Slugger Award: IF: Zoey Sorg, 10, Thunder Ridge
Golden Glove Award: C/1B: Addie Cox, 11, Rigby
FIRST TEAM
P: McKenna Sutton, 12, Highland
C: Molli Broadhead, 10, Highland
IF: Emery Walls, 9, Highland
IF: Janae Whitehead, 12, Highland
IF: Madi Jensen, 12, Rigby
IF: Kynsley Peterson, 11, Rigby
IF: Chelsea Adams, 10, Thunder Ridge
OF: Cedar Lacey, 12, Highland
OF: Sam Bishop, 12, Rigby
OF: Sadie Fullmer, 11, Thunder Ridge
UT: Dawson Sommers, 10, Highland
SECOND TEAM
P: Carly Jones, 12, Thunder Ridge
C: Layla Carvajal, 11, Thunder Ridge
IF: Katelyn Mortensen, 11, Madison
IF: Dawson Sommers, 10, Highland
IF: Gulia Johns, 11, Thunder Ridge
IF: Leyda Santillian, 12, Thunder Ridge
OF: Crissy Smith, 12, Madison
OF: Paige Ringel, 10, Rigby
OF: Pyper Smith, 10, Thunder Ridge
UT: Alex Bundy, 11, Thunder Ridge
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby
IF: Brystol Burrup, 10, Highland
IF: Taelie Jones, 12, Madison
IF: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby
IF: Evelyn Robins, 9, Rigby
OF: Bailey Hill, 11, Highland
OF: Maggie Stowell, 12, Rigby
OF: Maleah Kappas, 11, Thunder Ridge
UT: McKenna Sutton, 12, Highland
UT: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby
UT: Kynsley Peterson, 11, Rigby
UT: Evelyn Robins, 9, Rigby