Highland's Bryce and Reece Bybee earn All-Conference honors after leading Rams to a state trophy - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland softball team finished third at the 6A state tournament, tying the program’s best finish at state since 2001.

It was Highland’s first state trophy since 2013, and earned the Rams plenty of accolades after finishing 23-7-1 this past season.

Bryce Bybee was named 6A District 5-6 Coach of the Year and Reece Bybee was selected Player of the Year.

Reece Bybee hit .678 with eight homers and 47 RBIs.

Thunder Ridge sophomore Zoey Sorg was selected for the Silver Slugger Award. She hit .594 with 10 homers and 55 RBIs.

Rigby catcher Addie Cox was named the Golden Glove Award winner.

Note: Selections made by conference coaches.

6A District 5-6 All-Conference Softball

Coach of the Year: Bryce Bybee, Highland

Player of the Year: P/IF: Reece Bybee, 12, Highland

Silver Slugger Award: IF: Zoey Sorg, 10, Thunder Ridge

Golden Glove Award: C/1B: Addie Cox, 11, Rigby

FIRST TEAM

P: McKenna Sutton, 12, Highland

C: Molli Broadhead, 10, Highland

IF: Emery Walls, 9, Highland

IF: Janae Whitehead, 12, Highland

IF: Madi Jensen, 12, Rigby

IF: Kynsley Peterson, 11, Rigby

IF: Chelsea Adams, 10, Thunder Ridge

OF: Cedar Lacey, 12, Highland

OF: Sam Bishop, 12, Rigby

OF: Sadie Fullmer, 11, Thunder Ridge

UT: Dawson Sommers, 10, Highland

SECOND TEAM

P: Carly Jones, 12, Thunder Ridge

C: Layla Carvajal, 11, Thunder Ridge

IF: Katelyn Mortensen, 11, Madison

IF: Dawson Sommers, 10, Highland

IF: Gulia Johns, 11, Thunder Ridge

IF: Leyda Santillian, 12, Thunder Ridge

OF: Crissy Smith, 12, Madison

OF: Paige Ringel, 10, Rigby

OF: Pyper Smith, 10, Thunder Ridge

UT: Alex Bundy, 11, Thunder Ridge

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby

IF: Brystol Burrup, 10, Highland

IF: Taelie Jones, 12, Madison

IF: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby

IF: Evelyn Robins, 9, Rigby

OF: Bailey Hill, 11, Highland

OF: Maggie Stowell, 12, Rigby

OF: Maleah Kappas, 11, Thunder Ridge

UT: McKenna Sutton, 12, Highland

UT: Kayla Dean, 12, Rigby

UT: Kynsley Peterson, 11, Rigby

UT: Evelyn Robins, 9, Rigby