Idaho Prime with a doubleheader sweep, Bandits with a shutout, and Runnin' Rebels fit to be tied - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Idaho Prime swept a doubleheader and the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels tied host Billings.

In Reno, the Bandits got another strong pitching performance to earn a shutout.

Here’s the AA action from Thursday.

Bandits 9, Reno Knights 0

Brock Bowman struck out 11 in six innings and Gavin Webb preserved the shutout with one inning of relief as the Idaho Falls Bandits opened the Reno tournament with a win.

Cole Croft finished 2 for 3 with a homer for the Bandits (15-3).

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 6, Billings Royals 6

The Runnin’ Rebels had a 4-0 lead, but hurt themselves with four errors leading to three unearned runs as Billings tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Giovanni Aguillar finished 3 for 4 and hit a homer for the Rebels (12-11-1) and Camdyn Reynolds finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Idaho Prime AA 7, 4B Post 23 1

Kai Jones (3 innings, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts) and Nash Randall (4 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts) shut down 4B Post 23.

Idaho Prime AA 15, 4B Post 23 3

Sawyer Tilley homered and Carter Thurman, Cannon Eddie, and Kai Jones each knocked in three runs as Idaho Prime (12-6) collected 15 hits in four innings.