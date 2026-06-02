 Knights AA sweeps doubleheader from Bison A team - East Idaho News
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American legion baseball

Knights AA sweeps doubleheader from Bison A team

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO – The Post 56 Knights held the Pocatello Bison A team to two hits in a 6-2 win in Monday’s doubleheader opener.

Despite giving up a combined 12 walks, three Knights pitchers held the Bison to just two runs.

Rhett Bodily knocked in two runs for the Knights.

The Knights completed the sweep with a 12-6 win.

The Knights totaled 14 hits, with Eli Bojorquez finishing 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Left fielder Gavin Kent finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

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