Knights AA sweeps doubleheader from Bison A team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Post 56 Knights held the Pocatello Bison A team to two hits in a 6-2 win in Monday’s doubleheader opener.

Despite giving up a combined 12 walks, three Knights pitchers held the Bison to just two runs.

Rhett Bodily knocked in two runs for the Knights.

The Knights completed the sweep with a 12-6 win.

The Knights totaled 14 hits, with Eli Bojorquez finishing 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Left fielder Gavin Kent finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.