Knights pick up two wins, Runnin' Rebels rally, and Bandits suffer first loss - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Bandits suffered their first loss of the season and the Post 56 Knights picked up two wins at the Wood Bat Classic.

The Runnin’ Rebels needed a big rally to beat Great Salt Lake, but they got it done, taking advantage of a late error.

Here are the results from Saturday.

Billings Royals 9, Idaho Falls Bandits 5

Billings broke open a tie game with seven runs in the fifth inning, handing the Bandits (9-1) their first loss of the season.

Carter Bowen hit two doubles and Tyson Christenson knocked in two runs for the Bandits.

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 10, Great Salt Lake 9

The Rebels trailed 9-0 before rallying for four runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth for the win.

Mason Andersen and Carter Carey each scored on a two-out error for the tying and winning runs.

Grayson Lish had a double and triple and three RBIs for the Rebels. Giovanni Aguilar and Andersen each had two RBIs.

Justin Baker picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

Post 56 Knights 14, Rigby Mustangs 0

The Knights pounded out 11 hits on the way to the five-inning victory.

Oaklen Lawrence hit two doubles and a triple and finished with three RBIs for the Knights.

Tyler Bodily tossed a five-inning shutout.

Post 56 Knights 7, 4B Post 23 6

Gavin Reichelt knocked in the game-winner with a double in the bottom of the seventh.

Eli Bojorquez and Caleb Coombs each had two RBIs for the Knights (10-10).