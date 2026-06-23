Olympic champion Bode Miller arrested on drug charges in east Idaho - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A six-time Olympic medal winner was arrested after police say he was caught with psilocybin mushrooms.

Samuel Bode Miller is charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to his biography on a talent agency website AAE Speakers, Miller is a World Cup alpine ski racer, an Olympic and World Championship gold medalist, a two-time overall World Cup champion in 2005 and 2008, and is considered the most successful male American alpine ski racer of all time.

He has six Olympic medals, including a gold, three silvers, and two bronzes from winter games in 2010 and 2014.

Court documents say a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy found Miller in possession of a “white dispensary bag” that contained 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The deputy states that Miller knew the mushrooms were illegal in Idaho.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $5,000 bond, which he paid and was released.

He is expected to appear for a pre-trial hearing on July 29. If convicted, Miller could face up to one year in local jail and a $1,000 fine.