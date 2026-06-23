 Olympic champion Bode Miller arrested on drug charges in east Idaho - East Idaho News
Chukars

Sat

Mobiles

18

@ Chukars

12

7 innings

Chukars

Fri

Mobiles

15

Chukars

8

Chukars

Thu

Boise

10

Chukars

14

Chukars

Wed

Boise

19

Chukars

3

Chukars

Jun 16

Boise

16

Chukars

17

Chukars

Jun 13

Chukars

10

Boise

17

Chukars

Jun 11

Chukars

13

Boise

5

Chukars

Jun 10

Chukars

3

Boise

8

Sports

Olympic champion Bode Miller arrested on drug charges in east Idaho

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Samuel Bode Miller | Fremont County Jail
Samuel Bode Miller | Fremont County Jail
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ST. ANTHONY — A six-time Olympic medal winner was arrested after police say he was caught with psilocybin mushrooms.

Samuel Bode Miller is charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to his biography on a talent agency website AAE Speakers, Miller is a World Cup alpine ski racer, an Olympic and World Championship gold medalist, a two-time overall World Cup champion in 2005 and 2008, and is considered the most successful male American alpine ski racer of all time.

He has six Olympic medals, including a gold, three silvers, and two bronzes from winter games in 2010 and 2014.

Court documents say a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy found Miller in possession of a “white dispensary bag” that contained 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The deputy states that Miller knew the mushrooms were illegal in Idaho.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $5,000 bond, which he paid and was released.

He is expected to appear for a pre-trial hearing on July 29. If convicted, Miller could face up to one year in local jail and a $1,000 fine.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION