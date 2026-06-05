Photo gallery: Another game, more of the same for struggling Chukars - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Like so many times through the first two weeks of the season, the Idaho Falls Chukars struggled on the mound.

Like so many times, the offense showed life in the middle innings, driving Idaho Falls back into the game. Like so many times, the Chukars (1-13) lost, falling 14-10 to the Ogden Raptors (7-8) Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.

Right-hander Joe Taylor, signed earlier this week, made his Chukars debut, getting the start for his new squad. After retiring the first two batters he faced in the Pioneer League, Taylor hit his first speed bump in the form of a two-out error from shortstop Ty Dooley.

The Raptors made Idaho Falls pay for the mistake on an RBI single from Sebastian Greico and a two-run homer from Colson Lawrence.

Taylor lasted just 2-1/3 innings, serving up seven hits, including two homers, and six runs, three earned.

The first man out of the Chukar bullpen, Solomon Washington, escaped the third and completed 3-2/3 innings with just two more runs, one earned, crossing the plate.

While Washington was on the mound, the Idaho Falls offense found some footing, riding the red-hot bat of center fielder Sam Canton, who leads the Chukars in nearly every offensive category this season.

Canton got Idaho Falls on the board with a solo home run in the fourth. He added another homer, a two-run shot, in the seventh. Between the two Canton blasts, both Justin Trimble and Dooley also went deep.

Just as the Chukars began to climb back into the game, though, more bullpen struggles bit the home team.

Zach Mizrahi replaced Washington to start the seventh and allowed all three batters he faced to reach, on two hits and a walk. All three crossed the plate before Mason Collins could escape the jam.

After cutting the lead from eight to three, the Chukars saw Ogden stretch the lead back to six. The Raptors added two more runs in the eighth, and one in the ninth.

Held scoreless through three, the Chukar offense scored in every inning the rest of the way. The Chukars made noise in the ninth, scoring a pair and making things interesting, but it was little more than a threat.

Idaho Falls’ eight consecutive loss came despite monster performances from Dooley and Canton.

Dooley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs out of the lead-off spot. Canton, from the two-hole, went 3-for-5 with two homers, three runs and three RBIs.

Ogden had four players record three or more hits.

For the second time this season, outfielder Robert Estrada finished the game on the mound. He scattered four hits and a walk while allowing just one run in 1-1/3 innings of work. He and Washington combined to pitch 5 innings and surrender just two earned runs. The trio of Taylor, Mizrahi and Mason Collins allowed 11 runs, seven earned, in the other four innings.

The Chukars will continue their series with the Raptors Friday night at Melaleuca Field, where they are 0-6 this season. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Chukars reliever Solomon Washington pitches during the Chukars’ 14-10 loss to the Ogden Raptors Thursday night at Melaleuca Field. Washington allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in 3-2/3 innings pitched. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars designated hitter Wes Mitchell takes his lead from first after singling in the second inning of Thursday’s game. Mitchell went 2-for-5 in the game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukar starter Joe Taylor pitches during the first inning of Thursday’s game. Taylor allowed seven hits and six runs, three earned, in 2-1/3 innings. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Shortstop Ty Dooley bats during the Chukars loss Thursday. He went 2-for-4 with a homer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

First-year Chukar manager Les Lancaster gives signs from the dugout during the Chukars’ 14-10 loss Thursday at Melaleuca Field. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukar third baseman Justin Trimble bats during Thursday’s game. Trimble went 1-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukar right fielder Cal Royer bats during Thursday’s loss. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukar left fielder DJ Walker bats during Thursday’s loss. Walker went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukar first baseman Mark Kirkland bats during Thursday’s loss. Kirkland drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (12-2)

T2. Glacier Range Riders (12-3)

T2. Long Beach Coast (12-3)

4. Boise Hawks (10-5)

5. Modesto Roadsters (9-6)

6. Missoula PaddleHeads (8-7)

T7. Ogden Raptors (7-8)

T7. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (7-8)

9. Oakland Ballers (6-9)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (4-11)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-13)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (1-14)