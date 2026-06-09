Photo gallery: Top rodeo athletes from Idaho, neighboring states compete in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The 2026 Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals began Monday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, with hundreds of athletes from across Idaho and neighboring states competing in dozens of events.

The week-long event opened Monday night, continuing into Tuesday morning and will run, with morning and evening sessions, through Saturday.

Results can be found on the IHSRA website — here.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the first two sessions.

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com