 Photo gallery: Top rodeo athletes from Idaho, neighboring states compete in Pocatello - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Ogden

15

Chukars

5

Chukars

Thu

Ogden

14

Chukars

10

Chukars

Wed

Ogden

10

Chukars

5

Chukars

Jun 2

Ogden

22

Chukars

16

Chukars

May 30

Chukars

3

Billings

10

Chukars

May 29

Chukars

10

Billings

11

Chukars

May 28

Chukars

7

Billings

15

Chukars

May 27

Chukars

6

Billings

16

state rodeo finals

Photo gallery: Top rodeo athletes from Idaho, neighboring states compete in Pocatello

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

state rodeo
The week-long 2026 Idaho Rodeo State Finals began Monday, with athletes from across Idaho and neighboring states competing in dozens of events at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The 2026 Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals began Monday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, with hundreds of athletes from across Idaho and neighboring states competing in dozens of events.

The week-long event opened Monday night, continuing into Tuesday morning and will run, with morning and evening sessions, through Saturday.

Results can be found on the IHSRA website — here.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the first two sessions.

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

state rodeo

state rodeo

state rodeo

state rodeo

state rodeo

state rodeo

state rodeo

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION