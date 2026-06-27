Pitching leads the way as Chukars get first win under Milacki - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Following the resignation of former manager Les Lancaster and promotion of longtime pitching coach Bob Milacki to the top coaching position Thursday, it was the Chukar pitching staff that led the way to victory Friday.

RELATED | Chukar skipper resigns after 7-24 start

Even after an 8-5 victory over the Boise Hawks (20-14) Friday, the Chukars (8-25) carry the worst ERA in the Pioneer Baseball League — 12.11, more than two earned runs per game more than the second-worst team (Great Falls Voyagers, 9.94).

Despite the season-long struggles, it was Milacki’s pitching staff that paced Idaho Falls to victory.

Starter Sean Kelby (W, 1-0) held Boise to four hits and three runs, all eared, in his 5 innings. His success relied on limiting damage, as he walked five batters and hit another but stranded five runners.

Blayne Fritcher was stellar in his second appearance with the club, holding the Hawks to one walk on 2 innings of hitless, scoreless relief work. Hunter Harget (S, 2) was just as effective, tossing 2 perfect frames to earn the save.

Between the two, Quentin Graves stumbled in the eighth, allowing three hits, one walk and two runs without recording an out.

Harget’s dominant performance began when he took over for Graves with runners on the corners, one out and two runs already in in the eighth.

Until Friday, what little success the Chukars had enjoyed came on the back of the offense. Idaho Falls had scored double-digit runs in each of its previous seven wins, averaging 16.6 runs per game in those victories.

The Chukar lineup needed decidedly less offense to win Friday. But the offense they required came primarily from Parker Lester, who knocked in four runs, and Wes Mitchell, who scored three. Both homered as part of their big night.

Having already secured, at worst, a .500 homestand, the Chukars will take another crack at the Hawks Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Long Beach Coast (27-7)

2. Billings Mustangs (25-7)

T3. Boise Hawks (20-14)

T3. Glacier Range Riders (20-14)

T3. Modesto Roadsters (20-14)

6. Ogden Raptors (19-15)

7. Missoula PaddleHeads (16-17)

8. Oakland Ballers (14-19)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (14-20)

10. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (11-22)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (8-25)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (7-27)