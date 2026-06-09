Preston highlights South East Idaho All-Conference selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Preston and Bear Lake battled in the 4A South East Idaho Conference, but it was Preston finishing strong in the postseason to place third at the state tournament.

Preston recently collected more postseason accolades as Brandi Hemmert was named conference Coach of the Year and Brielle Biggs was selected Player of the Year.

Biggs hit .560 with four homers and 33 RBIs.

Preston’s Averie Madsen was named Defensive Player of the Year, Ellie Keller was named Pitcher of the Year, and Paisley Campbell was tabbed Catcher of the Year.

Bear Lake’s Kambria Romrell was selected Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .527 with seven doubles, five triples, and four homers to go with 37 RBIs.

4A South East Idaho All-Conference Softball

Note: Selections made by conference coaches.

Coach of the Year: Brandi Hemmert, Preston

Player of the Year: Brielle Biggs, 11, Preston

Offensive Player of the Year: Kambria Romrell, 12, Bear Lake

Defensive Player of the Year: Averie Madsen, 11, Preston

Pitcher of the Year: Ellie Keller, 10, Preston

Catcher of the Year: Paisley Campbell, 12, Preston

FIRST TEAM

Kayla Mendez, 12, American Falls

McKenzie Mendez, 10, American Falls

Jersey Sprague, 12, American Falls

Peyten Crockett, 12, Bear Lake

Brielle Romrell, 9, Bear Lake

Olivia Campbell, 12, Marsh Valley

Madison Foster, 12, Marsh Valley

Neiley Mangum, 12, Snake River

Mailee Nash, 11, Snake River

SECOND TEAM

Abby Humpherys, 11, Bear Lake

Brooklynn Pope, 12, Bear Lake

Maddy Bartschi, 10, Marsh Valley

McKelle East, 9, Marsh Valley

Lisa Peck, 12, Marsh Valley

Hazel Sorensen, 9, Marsh Valley

Chloe Dunn, 11, Preston

Allie Andersen, 11, Snake River

Chloe Leavitt, 10, Snake River

HONORABLE MENTION

Hailey Kress, 12, American Falls

Caleigh Beard, 11, Bear Lake

Lindsay Fisher, 12, Bear Lake

Bentley Price, 12, Bear Lake

Jaynie Larsen, 9, Marsh Valley

Oakley Hatch, 12, Preston

Maysa Jones, 11, Preston

Sam Owens, 12, Preston

Brynlee Haderlie, 9, Snake River