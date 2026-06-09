 Preston highlights South East Idaho All-Conference selections - East Idaho News
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Preston highlights South East Idaho All-Conference selections

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

reston Averie Madsen home run
The Preston softball team greets junior Averie Madsen at home following her home run at Bear Lake during the season. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO — Preston and Bear Lake battled in the 4A South East Idaho Conference, but it was Preston finishing strong in the postseason to place third at the state tournament.

Preston recently collected more postseason accolades as Brandi Hemmert was named conference Coach of the Year and Brielle Biggs was selected Player of the Year.

Biggs hit .560 with four homers and 33 RBIs.

Preston’s Averie Madsen was named Defensive Player of the Year, Ellie Keller was named Pitcher of the Year, and Paisley Campbell was tabbed Catcher of the Year.

Bear Lake’s Kambria Romrell was selected Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .527 with seven doubles, five triples, and four homers to go with 37 RBIs.

4A South East Idaho All-Conference Softball

Note: Selections made by conference coaches.

Coach of the Year: Brandi Hemmert, Preston

Player of the Year: Brielle Biggs, 11, Preston

Offensive Player of the Year: Kambria Romrell, 12, Bear Lake

Defensive Player of the Year: Averie Madsen, 11, Preston

Pitcher of the Year: Ellie Keller, 10, Preston

Catcher of the Year: Paisley Campbell, 12, Preston

FIRST TEAM
Kayla Mendez, 12, American Falls
McKenzie Mendez, 10, American Falls
Jersey Sprague, 12, American Falls
Peyten Crockett, 12, Bear Lake
Brielle Romrell, 9, Bear Lake
Olivia Campbell, 12, Marsh Valley
Madison Foster, 12, Marsh Valley
Neiley Mangum, 12, Snake River
Mailee Nash, 11, Snake River

SECOND TEAM
Abby Humpherys, 11, Bear Lake
Brooklynn Pope, 12, Bear Lake
Maddy Bartschi, 10, Marsh Valley
McKelle East, 9, Marsh Valley
Lisa Peck, 12, Marsh Valley
Hazel Sorensen, 9, Marsh Valley
Chloe Dunn, 11, Preston
Allie Andersen, 11, Snake River
Chloe Leavitt, 10, Snake River

HONORABLE MENTION
Hailey Kress, 12, American Falls
Caleigh Beard, 11, Bear Lake
Lindsay Fisher, 12, Bear Lake
Bentley Price, 12, Bear Lake
Jaynie Larsen, 9, Marsh Valley
Oakley Hatch, 12, Preston
Maysa Jones, 11, Preston
Sam Owens, 12, Preston
Brynlee Haderlie, 9, Snake River

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