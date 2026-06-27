Tournament action continues for area AA teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Post 56 Knights split two games at the Maybelle Arthur Wood Bat tournament and the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels dropped two games in the Billings College Showcase.

Here’s the recap from Friday.

Post 56 Knights 18, Sugar Sox 2

The Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning and didn’t slow down at the Maybelle Arthur Wood Bat tournament.

Caleb Coombs finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs. Gavin Kent knocked in three runs, and Tyler Bodily and Logan Whitaker each had two RBIs.

Rhett Bodily earned the win, giving up one earned run in four innings.

Dillon Cubs 7, Post 56 Knights 5

The Knights outhit the Cubs, but Dillon put up six runs in the third and held on for the win.

Caleb Coombs, Eli Bojorquez, Gavin Reichelt and Maddox Luke each doubled for the Knights (12-17).

Tyler Bodily, Coombs and Luke finished with RBIs.

Billing Scarlets 9, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 4

Billings broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth inning.

Dawsyn Peterson knocked in two runs for the Rebels.

Crew 180 4, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 1

The Runnin’ Rebels (12-13-1) were held to three hits in the loss.

Grayson Lish finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.