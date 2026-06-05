Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Kansas, Colorado - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Last week, we highlighted the end of the nonconference schedule and Utah’s conference-opener, which will be its first road game of the season.

We continue on through the schedule this week with a look at Kansas and Colorado — both intriguing teams going into the season.

Though many unknowns exist within each program, both teams have various wrinkles that could provide a challenge to Utah as it approaches the midway point of the season. It also wraps up what should be an easier portion of the schedule before a tougher back end en route to a potential title bid.

The early sportsbooks have Utah leading the conference (with BYU) with 8.5 wins. And Utah’s next two opponents (again) are projected near the bottom of the Big 12.

Kansas Jayhawks

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 (TBA)

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium; Salt Lake City, UT

2025 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Final AP ranking: N/A

Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2025 (Utah win, 31-21)

Preseason win projection: 5.5 wins (Bovada)

Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is no longer available — nor are Kansas’ top three leading rushers and three of the top four leading receivers. That immediately opens up several questions about the Jayhawks offense going into the 20206 season.

At the top of the board will be the question of who starts under center, but that won’t be decided for some time. Though three quarterbacks are viable contenders for the starting spot, it’s essentially down to two going into fall with Rice transfer Chase Jenkins hurt during spring and limited in what he could do.

Jenkins could certainly show out in fall, but he’s already a step behind returning quarterbacks Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard. After spring camp, Ballard seemingly had the upper hand based on reports, but Marshall could provide a bit more upside.

Neither has produced much in college (13 combined passes last season), so there’s not much live work to go off to decide who the starter will be. Jenkins has the most experience … but that injury.

Deciding that fate will be offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who returns to Kansas after a two-year stint at Penn State. Kotelnicki and head coach Lance Leipold helped bring Kansas out of college football obscurity, and their reunion is viewed as a boon for what could be more special offensive seasons.

Kotelnicki will look to implement an RPO-based offense that is meant to “create distortion” through motions, glance routes and other means to keep defenses on their toes. But his offense relies heavily on a quick-thinking QB and personnel who execute the offense well.

But with so many new faces on the offensive side of the ball, gelling quickly could be a challenge (though not impossible by any means).

The running back room will feature three transfers, including Kansas State’s Dylan Edwards, who has yet to have a true breakout season despite the belief he could be a 1,000-yard rusher. His best season was in 2024, where he rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns, with a 7.4 average per carry.

Edwards will be joined by Yasin Willis (Syracuse) and Jalen Dupree (Colorado State), with each leading their respective former school in rushing last season. Both rushed for over 500 yards and should provide great depth in the backfield.

On the outside, Kansas brought in Buffalo’s leading receiver Nik McMillan, who looks to top last season’s 981 yards. McMillan is the favorite to be WR1, with Middle Tennessee transfer Nahzae Cox (473 yards, 5 TDs) and returner Cam Pickett (476 yards, 3 TDs) as other potential starters.

On defense, Kansas looks to improve after a mediocre season. They’ll get some help up front with its four projected starters on the defensive line returning after mixing into starting roles last season. Run defense will be the focal point after finishing 97th in FBS last season.

Behind that line is returning linebacker Trey Lathan, who will likely be the focal point of the team’s defense after a solid 2025 season for the Jayhawks. He’ll likely be paired up with New Mexico State transfer Quincy Davis, with several transfer linebackers making up the team’s depth.

To add to that, the defense returns two starting corners in Jalen Todd and Austin Alexander, while picking up safety Corey Gordon Jr. from Louisville. That should bode well for a secondary that ranked 58th in pass defense.

Colorado Buffaloes

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 (TBA)

Location: Folsom Field; Boulder, CO

2025 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

Final AP ranking: N/A

Last meeting: Oct. 25, 2025 (Utah win, 53-7)

Preseason win projection: 4.5 wins (Bovada)

Is the Coach Prime experiment coming to an end?

After living as a cellar dweller for several years, Colorado tabbed Deion Sanders to lead the program; and it just so happened he had a star son at quarterback and a generational two-way player to help lift the load. It was a perfect fit, especially as four- and five-star talent flocked to Boulder — and so did the TV cameras.

There was flash. There was substance. There was a relevant Colorado in college football, even if the team wasn’t a playoff contender. Even the fans returned and sold out Folsom Field.

But after Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter left to the NFL, Colorado fell back on hard times. Was last season just a rebuild to another successful season, or is it simply a reminder that turning over a roster every season isn’t the answer?

With another 36 players moving into the transfer portal and 43 others coming in, it’s tough to see a clear path forward for Colorado — especially with nearly every position group expected to have a new starter to what was on the roster last season.

Sanders pulled rising offensive mind Brennan Marion away from Sacramento State, where he was in his first season as head coach, to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator. Marion’s “Go-Go Offense” has been viewed as a game changer and a large reason why UNLV (2023-24) made historic strides during his time as OC.

Marion’s offense can be considered old school but with a modern twist, where two running backs are the central feature to how the offense operates as a power-run, physical, downhill team. The modern twist comes with his incredibly fast-paced offense that essentially operates in a two-minute drill throughout the game.

He also tries to create several unbalanced formations that generally contradict how most teams lineup on offense in a system that features a limited number of plays. Those plays, however, have several variations and unique designs to get defenses out of sync in an RPO-based system.

But with so many new faces, can the team execute well enough to make it work effectively?

Like Kansas, the biggest question will relate to who is under center. Returning QB Julian Lewis, a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school, is expected to be the starter, though Utah transfer Isaac Wilson will be in the mix for the job.

Lewis threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on 55.3% passing in four games last season.

Though the offense will likely revolve around the team’s running backs — likely Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II and Alabama transfer Richard Young — Colorado will have a strong starting receiver unit that includes San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, who had a nation-leading 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

On defense, the all new faces will make up the starting units. And while there are solid players who were brought in from the transfer portal, it remains to be seen if Colorado has any game changers.

This season very well could be all boom or bust for Colorado — but it’s trending more toward bust. On the bright side, the Buffaloes get a bye week before welcoming Utah to Boulder on Oct. 17, but that comes after facing Baylor and Texas Tech in weeks prior.