Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Utah State, Iowa State - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — It’s officially under 100 days until Utah football kicks off its 2026 season.

Last week, we highlighted the first two games of the schedule, Idaho and Arkansas, and now we’ll continue the schedule series with a look at the last nonconference game, Utah State, and the first game of conference play, Iowa State.

As a reminder, the early part of the schedule lays out nicely for Utah to gradually build upon before hitting the toughest part of its schedule (at least on paper). As mentioned last week, there are challenges early in the schedule and no guarantees; but if Utah really is a Big 12 title contender, then the early part of the schedule should be manageable.

The early sportsbooks have Utah leading the conference (with BYU) with 8.5 wins. And Utah’s next two opponents are projected at or near the bottom of their respective conferences, which bodes well for the potential to pick up two early wins.

Let’s continue our look into the schedule with Game 3 and 4: Utah State and Iowa State.

To see a more thorough breakdown of these games, click on the YouTube video below.

Utah State Aggies

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX)

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium; Salt Lake City, UT

2025 record: 6-7 (4-4 MWC)

Final AP ranking: N/A

Last meeting: Sept. 14, 2024 (Utah win, 38-21)

Preseason win projection: 4.5 wins (Bovada)

The “Battle of the Brothers” hasn’t had as much animosity over the years as a certain other rival in the state. But that doesn’t mean either in-state rival will want to give up any ground early in the season.

Utah last played Utah State during its miserable 2024 season, where the Aggies served as just one of Utah’s five wins that season in a come-from-behind victory in Logan. The circumstances of this year’s squad should be better than what Utah encountered in 2024, but the game comes a week after what could be a physical test against Arkansas.

On paper, Utah is the better team, but Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall has prepped enough against the Utes over the years to provide some intrigue in Utah’s final nonconference game of the season. And if the week prior went poorly for Utah, the Aggies will be eager to pounce.

The Aggies have a fair amount of returners to build on from last season but lose several top contributors to make it a challenge — including leading receiver Braden Pagen and offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven to … Utah.

Mendenhall brought back a familiar face in Robert Anae to his coaching staff as the team’s offensive coordinator. The two have been together for more than 15 years over several stops, and that familiarity will certainly help provide some much-needed consistency.

But the Aggies will have to get it done without starting quarterback Bryson Barnes under center. As his replacement, Mendenhall brought back McCae Hillstead to Logan, where he was previously as a freshman before transferring to BYU.

Hillstead hasn’t seen much of the field since leaving Utah State, but will likely be tabbed as the team’s starter. In 2023, Hillstead threw for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 59.5% completion percentage for the Aggies. A lot has changed since then, and can Hillstead be the heir apparent to lift the Aggies to new heights under Mendenhall?

Hillstead benefits from three starting interior offensive lineman returning, but will have a fresh set of talent around him, including transfer receivers Javon Robinson (Georgia State), Rex Haynes (Arizona) and Eli Wood (Oklahoma State). Robinson has the most production and will likely be the focal point to Anae’s offense.

To pair the passing attack, senior running back Javen Jacobs returns to lead the charge after rushing for 429 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries. He also had 379 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season to be an additional threat in Anae’s quick-passing attack.

On defense, the Aggies have at least one veteran player at each level returning, which should provide some consistency from last season; however, the defense was a bit of a liability at times and gave up too much. But could a rebound be in order?

An improved defense with a potent Anae offense could spell trouble if Utah isn’t ready. There’s still enough questions surrounding the makeup of the team to predict an improved season, but Mendenhall is known for getting the most of his teams, especially in rivalry games.

Iowa State Cyclones

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 (TBA)

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium; Salt Lake City, UT

2025 record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Final AP ranking: N/A

Last meeting: Nov. 23, 2024 (Iowa State win, 31-28)

Preseason win projection: 5.5 wins (Bovada)

Flip a coin and that will have better odds than trying to predict what this year’s Iowa State team will do. The Cyclones were completely gutted after head coach Matt Campbell left Ames, Iowa, after a decade to take the same job at Penn State.

As such, 55 players — including starting quarterback Rocco Becht — entered the portal following Campbell’s departure. Of those, 23 transferred to Penn State, 11 went to different Big Ten schools and three others went to different Power Four conferences.

No starting player at Iowa State last season is on this year’s roster — hence the prediction from many that Iowa State will finish last in the Big 12 this season.

Iowa State turned to up-and-coming talent Jimmy Rogers as its next head coach, pulling him away after just one season at Washington State. Rogers, though, has limited experience at the FBS level after serving as head coach at South Dakota State from 2023-24, where he was defensive coordinator previously since 2019.

Joining him from Washington State is defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, who helped the Cougars to the 15th best defense in FBS last season. At offensive coordinator, Rogers pulled Tyler Roehl away from the Detroit Lions after spending one season as the team’s tight ends coach.

Roehl previously spent one season at Iowa State as the team’s running back coach — his only FBS coaching experience — and has only been an offensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2019-23.

So it’s a coaching staff in the infancy of their FBS tenure, which could provide new blood to the sport as up-and-coming talents or they could be in over their heads. It’s anyone’s guess at this venture — even with sustained success at the FCS level.

To compound the problems, Iowa State is turning over a roster that will have a new face at every position on both sides of the ball. Don’t expect an Indiana-like glow-up in Year 1 for Rogers.

Iowa State did well to recruit quality talent — including projected starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State) and defensive end Isaac Terrell (Washington State) — but it’s a tall task to strike gold at every position in the first season.

Expect the defense to be further along than the offense early on, due mostly to the three defensive lineman who followed the coaching staff from Washington State. If Bobbit can create anything similar to the success he had last season, the defense may be good enough to keep Iowa State around long enough to do some damage.

But trying to project how it will all shake out for Iowa State is a fool’s errand.