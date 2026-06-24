Utah Jazz select Darryn Peterson with second pick in 2026 NBA Draft - East Idaho News

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KSL.com) — With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

After meeting with the Jazz the weekend before the draft, Utah’s front office decided to pull the trigger and take the best American guard prospect in recent history.

Utah Jazz Select Darryn Peterson With Second Pick In NBA Draft

Peterson joins an intriguing group of young guards in Utah’s backcourt alongside names like Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Ace Bailey.

Last year, Utah finished tied for the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 22-60. After picking fifth in last year’s draft, the Jazz now add debatably the best prospect in franchise history.

In his lone year with the Jayhawks, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43.8/38.2/82.6 shooting splits.

About Darryn Peterson

Peterson’s physical tools — standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan — mirror those of some of the best scoring two-guards in NBA history.

Comfortable as a ballhandler, Peterson can knock down shots off the dribble, off movement or as a spot-up shooter. Combined with his proven pedigree as an elite offensive weapon, the Ohio native profiles as a relatively safe bet to become a high-impact scorer at the next level.

While Peterson attacked the rim far more often in high school, his three-point shooting numbers at Kansas jumped off the screen, highlighting his upside as a true three-level scorer.

The guard scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 24 college games and was never held to single digits.

Peterson owns a quick release and consistently squares his shoulders to the basket, creating quality looks even while serving as the focal point of opposing defenses as a freshman.

He was not a lockdown defender in college, but he showed stronger defensive instincts than most freshmen. His effort and positioning produced solid on-ball results, while his well-timed help defense generated a high number of steals and deflections.

Jazz History At Second Pick

This year marks the second time in franchise history that the Jazz have held a top-two pick in the NBA Draft, last making the selection in 1980 when they chose Louisville guard Darrell Griffith.

Griffith won Rookie of the Year, the only Jazzman to do so, and averaged 20 or more points in four of his first five years in the association.

Griffith played 10 seasons in the NBA, led the league in three-pointers made twice, ranks top ten in seven different statistical categories for the Jazz franchise, and has his No. 35 hung up in the Delta Center rafters.

The Jazz have now picked in the top two twice, in the top three five times, and in the top five seven times.

Best Players Selected With Second Overall Pick

The list of successful No. 2 overall picks in NBA history is a long one. In total, 10 Most Valuable Player awards have been given to second overall picks, and 34 players chosen in that spot have gone on to make at least one All-Star team.

The most notable names include Bill Russell, Kevin Durant, Jerry West, Bob Pettit, and Isiah Thomas.