Photo gallery: 'Clash at Cotant' attracts dozens of teams from across region - East Idaho News

Photo gallery: ‘Clash at Cotant’ attracts dozens of teams from across regionPublished at
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CHUBBUCK — Hundreds of youth baseball players, between nine and 14 years old, from across Idaho and neighboring states have been in Chubbuck this week for the annual Clash at Cotant.
The tournament started Thursday afternoon, with titles in four different divisions to be claimed Saturday.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the first two days of competition.
All photos from Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com