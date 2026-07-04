 Photo gallery: 'Clash at Cotant' attracts dozens of teams from across region - East Idaho News
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clash at cotant

Photo gallery: ‘Clash at Cotant’ attracts dozens of teams from across region

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Clash at Cotant
A play at the tournament during the Clash at Cotant baseball tournament in Chubbuck Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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CHUBBUCK — Hundreds of youth baseball players, between nine and 14 years old, from across Idaho and neighboring states have been in Chubbuck this week for the annual Clash at Cotant.

The tournament started Thursday afternoon, with titles in four different divisions to be claimed Saturday.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the first two days of competition.

All photos from Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Clash at Cotant

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