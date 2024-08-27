Football: Little movement in state polls after season openers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sugar-Salem High School (4A) and West Side High School (3A) remained atop the state media football polls released Tuesday.

Sugar-Salem opened its season last week with a 65-0 win over Timberlake while West Side kicks off the 2024 season Friday at No. 5 Firth.

Rigby dropped to No. 5 in 6A after a loss at No. 1 Coeur d’Alene and Highland jumped a spot to No. 4 and picked up one first-place vote after a win over Legacy (NEV).

In 5A, Skyline and Hillcrest remain ranked and open their seasons this weekend.

North Fremont is still ranked No. 3 in 3A and Butte County and Rockland are still No. 2 in 2A and 1A, respectively.

State Media Poll

Week 1

CLASS 6A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (5) 1-0 40 1

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 32 2

3. Eagle (2) 0-0 25 t-3

4. Highland (1) 1-0 18 5

5. Rigby 0-1 12 t-3

Others receiving votes: Madison 5, Boise 2, Owyhee 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 40 1

2. Skyline (1) 0-0 37 2

t-3. Sandpoint 1-0 19 3

t-3. Hillcrest 0-0 19 4

5. Minico 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Nampa 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 1-0 45 1

2. Homedale 1-0 34 2

3. Weiser 0-0 24 t-3

4. Fruitland 1-0 16 —

5. Teton 0-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, Moscow 3, Timberlake 1, American Falls 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (8) 0-0 40 1

2. Declo 1-0 36 2

3. North Fremont 0-0 22 3

4. Aberdeen 0-0 19 4

5. Firth (1) 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, Marsing 3, Grangeville 1, Kellogg 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (7) 0-0 38 1

2. Butte County (1) 1-0 37 2

3. Grace 1-0 24 5

4. Valley (1) 0-0 18 4

5. Logos 0-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Lapwai 2, Murtaugh 2, Notus 1, Hagerman 1, Troy 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (8) 0-0 40 1

2. Rockland 0-0 35 2

3. Garden Valley 0-0 24 3

4. Tri-Valley 0-0 13 4

5. Carey 0-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 5, Wallace 4, Deary 2, Camas County 1, Shoshone 1.

Voters: Adam Engel, Times-News; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kole Emplit, KMVT.