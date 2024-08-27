Football: Little movement in state polls after season openers - East Idaho News

Football: Little movement in state polls after season openersPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Sugar-Salem High School (4A) and West Side High School (3A) remained atop the state media football polls released Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem opened its season last week with a 65-0 win over Timberlake while West Side kicks off the 2024 season Friday at No. 5 Firth.
Rigby dropped to No. 5 in 6A after a loss at No. 1 Coeur d’Alene and Highland jumped a spot to No. 4 and picked up one first-place vote after a win over Legacy (NEV).
In 5A, Skyline and Hillcrest remain ranked and open their seasons this weekend.
North Fremont is still ranked No. 3 in 3A and Butte County and Rockland are still No. 2 in 2A and 1A, respectively.
State Media Poll
Week 1
CLASS 6A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (5) 1-0 40 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 32 2
3. Eagle (2) 0-0 25 t-3
4. Highland (1) 1-0 18 5
5. Rigby 0-1 12 t-3
Others receiving votes: Madison 5, Boise 2, Owyhee 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 40 1
2. Skyline (1) 0-0 37 2
t-3. Sandpoint 1-0 19 3
t-3. Hillcrest 0-0 19 4
5. Minico 1-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Nampa 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 1-0 45 1
2. Homedale 1-0 34 2
3. Weiser 0-0 24 t-3
4. Fruitland 1-0 16 —
5. Teton 0-1 6 5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, Moscow 3, Timberlake 1, American Falls 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (8) 0-0 40 1
2. Declo 1-0 36 2
3. North Fremont 0-0 22 3
4. Aberdeen 0-0 19 4
5. Firth (1) 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, Marsing 3, Grangeville 1, Kellogg 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (7) 0-0 38 1
2. Butte County (1) 1-0 37 2
3. Grace 1-0 24 5
4. Valley (1) 0-0 18 4
5. Logos 0-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Lapwai 2, Murtaugh 2, Notus 1, Hagerman 1, Troy 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Dietrich (8) 0-0 40 1
2. Rockland 0-0 35 2
3. Garden Valley 0-0 24 3
4. Tri-Valley 0-0 13 4
5. Carey 0-0 10 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 5, Wallace 4, Deary 2, Camas County 1, Shoshone 1.
Voters: Adam Engel, Times-News; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kole Emplit, KMVT.