Former Madison soccer player Twitchell earns trip to England - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Former Madison standout goalie Landyn Twitchell has played soccer ever since she could remember, but this summer may have been the highlight when she earned a trip to play in England.

“It was a really cool experience,” she said. “Meeting girls from across the U.S., it was really unique.”

Twitchell was captain of the Madison High School team for two years and earned All-Conference and All-Area honors last year as a senior.

She attended a soccer recruiting camp in Boise after last season and eventually was chosen to play with a team comprised of U.S. and Canadian players that was visiting England.

“I honestly felt a little frustrated,” Twitchell said of the initial camp. But that sentiment changed when she was named to the team.

The team trained with English club teams and played two games, including a co-ed matchup. They trained with clubs West Ham F.C., Tranmere Rovers F.C., and Fleetwood F.C.

Twitchell said she had some interest to play in college but decided to attend BYU-Idaho and play intramurally. She is also coaching goalkeepers at Madison High.

Twitchell’s club team IFFC’06 is based out of Idaho Falls and also had a successful season, winning five of seven tournaments and finishing second in another. They finished the season with a 27-6-3 record.